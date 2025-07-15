12 Actors Who Had Multiple Star Wars Roles
For many years, the majority of "Star Wars" actors were identified by one signature role, save some of the shorter, alien-costumed actors like Jack Purvis, who played both the chief Jawa and Teebo the Ewok. That was when the entirety of the franchise was a mere trilogy of movies. Now, it's a never-ending spout of content featuring three trilogies, two theatrical spin-off movies, multiple streaming shows, and a cargo load of animation. With the expansion of the property across multiple media, reliable thespians have been called back by Lucasfilm, not only to reprise their old characters, but to double, triple, or more as multiple characters. We're not just talking about animation, in which versatile voice actors have been a tradition since the heyday of Mel Blanc. Many "Star Wars" actors in live-action projects have played more than one role, and this list is for them.
That's right — this does not include actors who have either only appeared in animation or played a single live-action character and then voiced another on a cartoon. We've rounded up a full dozen performers who have played more than one character in the live-action movies and TV shows, whether by voice, motion capture, or traditional acting, though if they have also worked on animated roles above and beyond that, we've noted it.
Here are 12 actors who had multiple "Star Wars" roles.
Clancy Brown
Clancy Brown is a versatile voice actor in animation, which allows him to do more whimsical roles like Mr. Krabs on "SpongeBob Squarepants" as opposed to the physically intimidating roles like Kurgan in "Highlander" which match his size. However, he also has two live-action "Star Wars" appearances on his resume in addition to the animated voices of Darth Maul's brother, Savage Opress, bounty hunter Montross, Trandoshan foreman Proach, Lothal Governor Ryder Azadi, and various unnamed minor characters.
First, utilizing that intimidating physicality of his, he was the Devaronian Burg, a mercenary and part of Migs Mayfeld's (Bill Burr) gang in "The Mandalorian." Later, he reprised his animated role as Azadi in live-action for the first episode of "Ahsoka." While several live-action performers have continued to voice their "Star Wars" characters in animation, Brown is one of a select few to make that transition in the other direction — Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan is perhaps the most notable member of that club.
Joonas Suotamo
Seven-foot-tall actors are tough to find to play Wookiees, so when you find a good one, hang on to them! That appears to have been Lucasfilm's philosophy with Joonas Suotamo, the Finnish basketball player initially brought in to double for Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew in "The Force Awakens," as the latter was having health problems. Mayhew coached Suotamo to become his official replacement in the subsequent films and "Solo," for which he underwent extra stunt training. When Lucasfilm subsequently needed a new Wookiee Jedi, Kelnacca, for "The Acolyte," they turned again to the one they already had in Suotamo.
As an actor, he has since gone on to play The Scourge in the "Willow" TV series and will be seen as the new Lurch in season 2 of "Wednesday" on Netflix. If "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" ever decides it needs another, younger Mr. Homn, he's the most obvious choice.
Jon Favreau
Though he has always been an actor, Jon Favreau has more recently made a bigger name for himself as a director of movies and TV shows that push the special-effects envelope, helping kick off the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the first two "Iron Man" movies, and advancing virtual stage and cinematography technology with his live-action adaptations of "The Jungle Book" and "The Lion King." With "The Mandalorian," he popularized the use of the Volume, a digital stage that allows actors to see the virtual backdrops they're acting against.
He still acts when he can. though. On "The Mandalorian," he voiced heavy gunner Paz Vizsla, having previously voiced his ancestor Pre Vizsla (an in-joke reference to "pre-viz" special-effects storyboarding) on "The Clone Wars." In "Solo," his familiar pipes emanated from four-armed pirate Rio Durant.
He's currently busy as the writer-director of the next "Star Wars" movie, "The Mandalorian," and "Grogu." Odds are good he'll play at least one small role, as he tends to do in his films.
Anthony Daniels
Anthony Daniels is the only actor to appear in every domestically released theatrical "Star Wars" film to date, including the animated 'The Clone Wars" (he's not in the Ewok TV movies, which were released theatrically overseas). In all but one, he plays the protocol droid C-3PO; "Solo," which doesn't make sense continuity-wise for Threepio to be in, features the actor as Tak, a slave in the spice mines of Kessel — referenced by C-3PO in the very first 'Star Wars" — who was freed along with everyone else when mine supervisor Quay Tolsite was killed by Qi'ra.
Daniels briefly appeared out of the gold armor in "Attack of the Clones" as Dannl Faytonni, a minor character with a typically convoluted backstory. Looking like an official in uniform, he was actually a Corellian con-man in stolen clothes. In "Revenge of the Sith," Faytonni also appears at the opera house, by which time he's still a con artist, but also working as an informant to keep from being arrested.
He has consistently voiced C-3PO across all other media, including animation, games, and even commercials. Not bad for a role he initially felt insulted to audition for.
Silas Carson
Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best took a lot of heat for accusations of racial stereotyping in "The Phantom Menace," yet Jar Jar wasn't the only criticized character. Tatooine slave keeper Watto faced accusations of being a negative Middle-Eastern stereotype, while the Neimoidians of the Trade Federation spoke in accents reminiscent of Fu Manchu and old-timey Orientalist villains. Silas Carson played two of them throughout three movies, and never seemed to face the hate that Best did. Carson voiced Senator Lott Dod and Trade Federation Viceroy Nute Gunray, both of whom ultimately proved to be dupes of Darth Sidious, who they did not know was actually Naboo Senator Palpatine.
Perhaps Carson got off easier because he played other, less stereotypical characters as well. Out of alien makeup, he also played the Republic Cruiser pilot killed by the Trade Federation at the very beginning of the saga; with a giant cone-head prosthetic, he was Ki-Adi Mundi, the Cerean Jedi Master, though the character was recast for his appearance on "The Acolyte."
Andy Serkis
Andy Serkis initially made a name for himself as a motion-capture actor, notably bringing Gollum to life in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy and "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey." He burnished his credentials as the go-to guy for similar parts as Caesar, the chimpanzee who evolves to become more humanoid and eventually becomes a talking leader of apes in the modern "Planet of the Apes" movies. When it came time to create a larger-than-life, computer-generated big bad for the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, Serkis was a natural choice to play Supreme Leader Snoke, though the character didn't get as much chance to develop: He was killed off shockingly in "The Last Jedi," in a move that "gutted" Serkis; he was revealed to be a mere meat puppet for Palpatine in "The Rise of Skywalker."
Since he looks nothing like the massive, scarred Snoke in real life. Serkis had no problem playing a completely different character in "Andor." As Kino Loy, he bravely leads a prison escape, tragically realizing he can't make it because he can't swim. Loy appeared to be doomed, but since we never saw him die, there's always a chance for a return.
Kenny Baker
One of the O.G. "Star Wars" cast members as the man inside R2-D2, Kenny Baker continued to play the role until he died, even after CG made it technically unnecessary for the droid to still be a person in a suit. Artoo was arguably more of a mechanical operation than a performance, though, and Baker had a chance to show more acting when he was cast as Wicket the Ewok in "Return of the Jedi." Sadly, at least initially, he fell ill, and the role had to go to young Warwick Davis, for whom it was a huge breakthrough role. Baker, when he recovered, got to play Paploo the Ewok instead, possibly the second most notable of the teddy bear-like aliens on-screen for the scene where he steals an Imperial speeder bike and goes on a joyride, diverting the sentry troopers guarding the Endor bunker.
Like Peter Mayhew, Baker lived long enough to train his replacement, Jimmy Vee, who took over the astromech suit for "The Force Awakens," "Rogue One," and "The Last Jedi." Vee was later succeeded by Hassan Taj in "The Rise of Skywalker" and Christine Galey in "The Book of Boba Fett."
Ahmed Best
Ahmed Best voiced and provided physical reference for Jar Jar Binks, the controversial comic-relief Gungan in "The Phantom Menace" who was hated by fans at the time, but has undergone something of an image rehabilitation due to the kids who grew up with him. The subsequent installments of the prequel trilogy minimized Jar Jar's role, which allowed Best to double as the human-looking Achk-Med Beq in the Coruscant night club scene of "Attack of the Clones," alongside Anthony Daniels' Dannl Faytonni. It was a small additional role, but, like Faytonni, the character got an action figure.
After reckoning with depression over the hate Jar Jar got, Best returned to voice the character on "The Clone Wars," then played an all-new Jedi character, Kelleran Beq, for the "Star Wars" game show "Jedi Temple Challenge." More was in store, however — thanks to 'The Mandalorian, " Master Beq became retconned into canon as the Jedi who saved a young Grogu from the temple massacre perpetrated by Darth Vader and the 501st. There may yet be more adventures for this particular character.
Matthew Wood
An Oscar-nominated supervising sound editor at Lucasfilm, Matthew Wood is not typically an actor outside of "Star Wars," but he has frequently stepped in as needed to provide voices, usually alien, initially voicing Bib Fortuna and podracer Ody Mandrell in "The Phantom Menace." In "The Clone Wars," he voiced the B-1 Battle Droids, and did the same in "Attack of the Clones" for alien Coruscant motorists Seboca and Magaloof. His biggest role, however, was as General Grievous in "Revenge of the Sith," after Gary Oldman had to turn it down due to fears of violating union rules. Wood recorded vocal tracks anonymously, and was picked by Rick McCallum and George Lucas without them realizing who it was at first.
Wood has continued to voice multiple characters, particularly in "The Force Awakens," in which he voiced four different First Order Stormtroopers, a Niima Outpost scavenger, one of Unkar Plutt's thugs, and Resistance pilot Ello Asty. In the Blu-ray cut of "Return of the Jedi," he's the Gungan who yells "Weesa free!" during the added celebration scene on Naboo. On "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett," he reprised the voices of Bib Fortuna and B-1 Battle Droids, while in video games and animation, he has continued to voice Grievous and Battle Droids, as well as substituting for Adam Driver in the key role of Kylo Ren.
Mark Hamill
Mark Hamill is, of course, best known as Luke Skywalker, Jedi trainee-turned-master, who appears in a major role in six of the nine "Skywalker saga" movies, and is digitally de-aged in "The Mandalorian." What you may not know is that he has played other secret (and no longer so secret) roles throughout the franchise as well. Also a versatile voice actor famous for being the Joker in "Batman: The Animated Series," Hamill has brought his dynamic vocal range to voice multiple "Star Wars" droids and aliens.
Those we know about include Resistance informant Boolio, who lost his head to the First Order in "The Rise of Skywalker," and Jabba's former dungeon-overseeing droid EV-9D9 in "The Mandalorian." For Dobbu Scay, the diminutive gambler in "The Last Jedi" who mistakes BB-8 for a slot machine, Hamill provided the motion-capture acting as well as the alien vocalizations. According to Hamill, he has also had secret vocal cameos in every "Star Wars" movie since 2015, though the specific characters, if any, have not all been identified, as he is usually billed under the pseudonym of "William M. Patrick" and simply credited with "additional voices."
In animation, he also voiced OG Sith Lord Darth Bane in "The Clone Wars."
Temuera Morrison
The New Zealand actor, best known at the time for playing a violent, alcoholic father in "Once Were Warriors," signed on initially just to play bounty hunter Jango Fett in "Attack of the Clones." The character dies before the movie's over, beheaded by Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson), but his DNA prevails. Though his younger clones in the movie were embodied by Bodie Taylor for the accelerated growth models, with Daniel Logan as the normally aging child clone Boba Fett, Morrison would be back as those characters aged. The clones in "Revenge of the Sith" were mainly Morrison, and his voice was added to the original trilogy for the Blu-ray editions, overdubbing Jason Wingreen's previous Boba Fett dialogue.
Morrison would return to play an older Boba Fett in both "The Mandalorian" and its spin-off, "The Book of Boba Fett." He also appeared as a homeless clone in "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and voiced Captain Rex and the clone troopers in flashback sequences for "Ahsoka." Dee Bradley Baker provided an impersonation of Morrison to play the clones in most of their animated appearances.
Warwick Davis
At the age of 11, Warwick Davis was cast as an Ewok extra for "Return of the Jedi," after his grandmother heard about a casting call for short actors. George Lucas promoted him to the more significant role of Wicket when Kenny Baker fell ill, and Davis imitated his dog's body language to create a memorable portrayal. He would subsequently play Wicket in both Ewok TV movies, and the finale of "The Rise of Skywalker."
That wasn't the end of it, though. In "The Phantom Menace," Davis played the Rodian child Wald, as well as a Tatooine street trader, and in his only "Star Wars" role out of alien makeup, the criminal Weazel. Additionally, he served as the walking double for Yoda in some scenes, before the DVD edition replaced the Jedi Master entirely with CG. That was it for the prequels, but once Disney bought Lucasfilm, he has appeared in every "Star Wars" movie since. Aside from Wicket, Weazel returned, a reformed rebel in "Solo," which also featured Davis playing three different droids.
Due to his small stature, physical expressiveness, and comfort in full-body suits, Davis has had multiple alien roles, including smuggler Wollivan in "The Force Awakens," Saw Gerrera associate Weeteef Cyu-Bee in "Rogue One," gambler Wodibin and spa attendee Kedpin Shoklop in "The Last Jedi," and the bug-like Wizzich Mozzer in "The Rise of Skywalker."
In animation, he has also voiced Thrawn's assassin Rukh.