For many years, the majority of "Star Wars" actors were identified by one signature role, save some of the shorter, alien-costumed actors like Jack Purvis, who played both the chief Jawa and Teebo the Ewok. That was when the entirety of the franchise was a mere trilogy of movies. Now, it's a never-ending spout of content featuring three trilogies, two theatrical spin-off movies, multiple streaming shows, and a cargo load of animation. With the expansion of the property across multiple media, reliable thespians have been called back by Lucasfilm, not only to reprise their old characters, but to double, triple, or more as multiple characters. We're not just talking about animation, in which versatile voice actors have been a tradition since the heyday of Mel Blanc. Many "Star Wars" actors in live-action projects have played more than one role, and this list is for them.

That's right — this does not include actors who have either only appeared in animation or played a single live-action character and then voiced another on a cartoon. We've rounded up a full dozen performers who have played more than one character in the live-action movies and TV shows, whether by voice, motion capture, or traditional acting, though if they have also worked on animated roles above and beyond that, we've noted it.

Here are 12 actors who had multiple "Star Wars" roles.