Star Wars' Anthony Daniels Was 'Insulted' By The Offer To Audition For C-3PO

Daniels saw Ralph McQuarrie's now-famous concept art for the film on the walls around him. "In a fit of abandon, as if we were taking tea on a sunny afternoon outside, I asked, 'What are these?' George casually began to explain how the film would look," Daniels recalled. He explained that he enjoyed Lucas's enthusiasm for the project. Then he saw the C-3PO concept art. He said:

"The eventual costume turned out to be similar to the one in the painting. Here was a tin figure, a sort of gaunt, metal man; the overwhelming quality of the picture was one of sadness. He was the sort of creature you could feel for. C-3PO was standing with this little box nearby and nothing but rocks and moons in the distance."

He may have been insulted by the initial request, but it grew on him. Daniels said he was "very confused" by an early draft because it was so different than the plays he'd done ("A New Hope" was Daniel's first feature film), so he ended up reading it five times. Threepio's character is what sold him. He said, " ... the reason I took the job was because Threepio, even in that early draft, was the most perfectly formed character." It's hard to imagine "Star Wars" without the worrying and complaining of our beloved droid, and as a Threepio apologist since I was little, I'm grateful to Daniels's agent for giving him that warning about Lucas being shy.

