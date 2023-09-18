A Harmless Omission Made C-3PO's Star Wars Casting A Bit Awkward

According to the Oxford Learner's Dictionary, the word "cast," merely as a verb, has 11 different definitions. The first verb is the one meaning "to look over," as in "cast a glance at." The second is the verb meaning to project light over something, i.e. "cast a shadow."

It's not until the fifth definition that one arrives at the word meaning "hire an actor for a part," as in "Anthony Daniels was cast as C-3PO in 'Star Wars.'" The eleventh definition is the verb meaning "pour liquid into a mold for the sake of duplicating a 3-D object," as in "casting in plaster."

Back in the mid-1970s, when Daniels was working his way through the audition process for "Star Wars," there was some unfortunate confusion between definition #5 and definition #11. The actor was one of the final actors being considered to play the droid C-3PO, the prissy, mannered translation robot. To play the part, of course, would require Daniels to be fitted with a full-body, skin-tight android costume. The actor still needed to report to the costume department for an elaborate full-body fitting. Although Daniels hadn't yet landed the part, a little accidental semantic bumbling led him prematurely to think he had.

The confusion is elucidated upon in J.W. Rinzler's invaluable book "The Making of Star Wars: The Definitive Story Behind the Original Film," available in print and in a 2013 Enhanced Edition that includes video and audio interviews. According to that book, Daniels signed his contract as early as December 5, 1975, but that was after a moment when a secretary informed him that he could come in "to be cast."

Cast? Or cast?