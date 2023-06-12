C-3PO Actor Anthony Daniels Found Disney's Star Wars Secrecy Bizarre

Anthony Daniels, the actor in the gleaming gold costume of C-3PO, has often been refreshingly outspoken about the "Star Wars" movies. Indeed, if you check out his interviews or excerpts from his memoir "I Am C-3PO," it is clear that a lot of his own personality found its way into the endlessly complaining protocol droid.

Writing on his website, Daniels openly admits that he wasn't interested in playing a robot in a sci-fi movie at first. He acknowledges that taking the role changed his life, however, and he has become very protective of his onscreen alter-ego over the years. He is no less frank about the more recent movies in the franchise, saying that the prequels "weren't that much fun to do" and he felt like a "table decoration" in the third trilogy of the Skywalker Saga. As for "The Rise of Skywalker," he told one interviewer how dismayed he was with the troubled production:

"The changes were fairly constant and you get used to inconsistency. [...] I actually stopped really cramming the words in because I knew they were going to change on the day."

His candor has sometimes had a negative effect. Some unkind comments he made about his co-star and onscreen counterpart Kenny Baker, who played R2-D2, contributed to long-running rumors of a feud between them. He received backlash from fans when Baker passed away in 2016 because they felt his public condolences weren't sufficiently emotional.

Overall, however, Daniels' willingness to express his opinion on the films that brought him fame and fortune is endearingly unguarded. He was no less critical of mega-corporation Disney and their attempts to keep the plot of "The Force Awakens" under wraps.