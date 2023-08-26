Star Wars' C-3PO Was Originally Written A Lot More Like Watto

The most rudimentary research into the creative origins of the groundbreaking 1977 sci-fi flick "Star Wars" will reveal to the reader that creator George Lucas was inspired by "Flash Gordon" serials from the 1930s, as well as Akira Kurosawa's 1958 epic "The Hidden Fortress." Kurosawa's film famously opened with two clownish characters (Kamatari Fujiwara and Minoru Chiaki) who aimed to earn their fortune as samurai. After several misadventures, the peasants unwittingly become embroiled in a much larger plot about a missing princess (Misa Uehara), a war, and a brave protective warrior (Toshiro Mifune). "Star Wars" borrowed that film's structure, introducing audiences to its sci-fi action through the eyes (lenses?) of the robotic characters C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) and the non-humanoid R2-D2 (physically operated by Kenny Baker, electric vocals by Ben Burtt).

C-3PO was a prissy, fastidious droid who seemed impatient with the foibles of the organic beings he lived with, and was frequently panicked and afraid. The only time he seemed in his element was when he was translating alien languages; he was, after all, a protocol robot built for that very purpose. R2-D2, meanwhile, was essentially a moving Swiss Army Knife, handy with minor repairs and also starship navigation. Given how C-3PO responded to R2-D2's beeping noises, one might infer that the little robot was brusque, perhaps even crass. It's easy to imagine that R2 was unleashing a fusillade of ultra-nasty cuss words in its weird android language.

According to John Philip Peecher's 1983 book "The Making of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi," however, C-3PO wasn't always so priggish. Indeed, he was originally conceived as a slimy, smooth-talking used-car-salesmanlike robot with an American accent. It wasn't until Lucas realized he was working with so many Brits that he altered the character.