Andy Serkis Was 'Gutted' By The Way Star Wars Handled Snoke

It seems a lot of the actors in "The Last Jedi" were just as surprised about the twists to their characters as a very vocal group of "Star Wars" fans were when they eventually saw the movie. Mark Hamill has spoken about how he didn't agree with the direction writer/director Rian Johnson took Luke Skywalker. He didn't seem to like the pacifist approach and wanted Luke to be a little more badass like he was depicted in "The Mandalorian." By the way, it isn't new for Hamill to disagree with the direction of Luke Skywalker. He thought Lucas should have made Luke turn to the Dark Side in "Return of the Jedi."

Andy Serkis likewise thought his evil Supreme Leader Snoke was done dirty in "The Last Jedi," as he told GQ earlier this year. I shouldn't need to say this at this point since the film is six years old now, but spoilers below:

"Let me just phrase it like this. When I went in to read 'The Last Jedi,' [I spent] the first 30 pages thinking, 'This is the most incredible character.' Then I turned the page: 'And then Snoke gets sliced in half.' And I was gutted. Gutted."

He added that since he loves the character so much he wouldn't mind if (sigh) somehow Snoke returned. I actually don't disagree with Serkis on the last part. The mystery surrounding Snoke is ripe for exploration in the comic books or tied into one of the stories set between the original trilogy and the sequel trilogy, but I'm gonna have to disagree with Serkis a little bit on the first part.