The Only Actor To Appear In All 9 Main Star Wars Movies

To offer clarity at the start, the nine main "Star Wars" movies are the nine theatrically released live-action features with Roman numerals in the titles that make up what's known as the Skywalker Saga. They were released in chunks of three, which is why they're referred to as three separate, individual trilogies. There's "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope," "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back, and "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi," which together form what's commonly known as the original trilogy. After that came "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace," "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones" and "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith," which make up the prequel trilogy. Lastly, there's "Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens," "Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi," and "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker," which were produced after Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012 and have been dubbed the sequel trilogy.

These titles need to be clearly laid out, as a nerdy completionist will happily remind readers that there are several additional "Star Wars" films in the franchise. Some would count "The Star Wars Holiday Special" as a TV movie, while the two Ewok films from 1984 and 1985 were released theatrically overseas. Some deep-cut obsessives would even love to count the 1986 animated TV special "Droids: The Great Heep" as an additional film, however obscure it may be. There's also the "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" animated movie from 2008 (which "Star Wars" creator George Lucas had to deliver to sell the "Clone Wars" TV show to Cartoon Network), as well as the spinoff films "Rogue One" and "Solo" (both of which carry the subtitle "A Star Wars Story").

All told, one could argue there have been 16 "Star Wars" movies in total.

For the purposes of this article, though, only the movies from the Skywalker Saga will be counted. Indeed, as it so happens, only one actor has appeared in all nine of those films. That would be Anthony Daniels, the British actor who played the brass-hued droid C-3PO. The character himself is a protocol droid often used for translating non-English, otherworldly languages (though he's also known for expressing fearful doubt about the adventures lying ahead).