Liam Neeson Was 'Personally Hurt' By The Jar Jar Binks Hate After Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

2024 marks the 25th anniversary of George Lucas' mediocre mega-hit "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace." One cannot understate the enormity of this film's release back in 1999; there were news stories for months postulating its content and what its success levels might be. People camped out for weeks wanting to be the first to buy tickets. When the film's trailer was released, people would pay a full ticket price to watch it and then leave before the feature it preceded. Others would watch the trailer online, but in the days before streaming technology, this took several hours of dial-up-supported downloading.

One also cannot understate how disappointing the movie was. The story was dry and difficult to follow, involving with a trade route blockade, a treaty signing, and a wicked conspiracy with no known conclusion. The characters were either shrill or thin, delivering dull, ridiculous dialogue that felt out-of-place in the slick adventure-forward world of "Star Wars." Everything was wrong. Many Starwoids watched "The Phantom Menace" multiple times, merely in the hopes that it would grow on them. For many, it didn't. Eventually, fans started coming out to say that "The Phantom Menace" was one of the worst blockbusters of all time. It's not, but it's still pretty bad.

The most vitriolic ire was directed at Anakin Skywalker and Jar Jar Binks, played by Jake Lloyd and Ahmed Best, respectively. Some critics compared Jar Jar to a racist Stepin Fetchit caricature, and Best has gone on record with the personal, dark feelings the constant criticism instilled.

In a retrospective with Empire Magazine, "Menace" star Liam Neeson opened up about the Jar Jar backlash, feeling that Best did a wonderful job, and how personally hurt he was to see such abuse heaped on his talented co-star.