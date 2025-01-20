Why Gary Oldman Was Replaced As The Voice Of General Grievous In Star Wars

"Star Wars" is full of fascinating, enigmatic villains, most of them get barely any dialogue, let alone their background or backstory explained — in the movies at least. Whether it's Darth Vader being introduced as just a tall, menacing guy clad in dark, robotic armor, or Boba Fett's silent, striking suit of armor, these antagonists work because of how little we know of them, and how memorable their designs are.

This is especially true in the prequel trilogy, where we get characters like Darth Maul, who is just evil incarnate, a perfect design. Though perhaps not as well-liked, General Grievous' own character design is just as effective. He's a villain who's instantly memorable and striking, his cybernetic exterior and biological organs making him rather mysterious and alluring.

Grievous, like most things "Star Wars," went through many changes before making his debut, with George Lucas even briefly considering making the character Darth Maul in disguise. The general was first introduced in the 2003 animated micro-series "Clone Wars" by Genndy Tartakovsky, where he was voiced by John DiMaggio and Richard McGonagle, before making his big screen debut in "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith." In that film, Grievous was voiced by sound editor and voice actor Matthew Wood, who would go on to reprise the role in the cartoon series "The Clone Wars" (where he also voices the battle droids and many others).

But before Wood became the voice of Grievous, the asthmatic cybernetic villain was almost portrayed in "Revenge of the Sith" by none other than Oscar-winner Gary Oldman. Once, while appearing on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Oldman said he even recorded some lines for the character, directed by Lucas himself. So what went wrong? According to Oldman, "What happened was something to do with union stuff and non-union stuff," adding that he didn't want to be "the poster boy for breaking union rules."