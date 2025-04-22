15 Best Voice Actors Of All Time, Ranked
Most of Hollywood's biggest talents are known by their faces. However, a notable few are beloved for their voice. In the often underappreciated art of voice acting, a host of otherwise unrecognizable names have helped define pop culture institutions and inspire generations of viewers by lending their vocals to characters we all know and love. From Homer Simpson to SpongeBob SquarePants, the voice actor is a foundational part of the entertainment ecosystem, yet they rarely see the same spotlight that live-action stars receive almost daily.
In rectification of that, let's recognize a who's who of voice acting legends by counting down the best voice actors of all time. As you can imagine, the specific rankings in this list are arbitrary, as all of these folks are exceptionally talented and largely for the same reasons. There are also plenty of folks we don't have the digital real estate to include, so don't think of this list as anything too definitive. This is more tribute than tally, so just enjoy the ride, especially if you're a bonafide animation fan!
Here are the best voice actors of all time.
Kevin Conroy
We know what you're thinking. "How could the voice of Batman be so low on this list?" Well, frankly, Kevin Conroy almost didn't make the list. Don't get us wrong, there is no better Batman than Kevin Conroy. He's played the character in more projects than any other actor, animated or otherwise, and his sharp yet subtly charismatic baritone defined the character for generations. When he died from intestinal cancer in 2022, he left behind one of animation's greatest legacies.
But here's the thing: He might be Batman, but that's about it. He's done a few guest roles here and there, like on "Ben 10: Alien Force" and even "The Venture Bros." However, the majority of his voice work is either reprising the Caped Crusader or some permutation of or homage to the character. On an all-time ranking of voice actors, some of whom have tremendous range, he simply can't cut the mustard. That said, it would be impossible to keep him off the list entirely, for he remains the standard by which we will judge all future actors who take on the cape and cowl.
Nancy Cartwright
Nancy Cartwright's 40-year career in animation has turned her into an industry stalwart, though you may not recognize her voice since it has been used largely to bring nasally, adolescent boys to life on "The Simpsons." Cartwright is most well-known as the voice of Bart Simpson, but she also voices Ralph Wiggum, Nelson Muntz, and Todd Flanders, and well over 100 other roles. In fact, she is one of the actors who has voiced the most characters on the show. She also took over as the voice of Chuckie Finster on "Rugrats" beginning in 2001, perfectly matching the sheepish vocal stylings first laid down by original voice actress Christine Cavanaugh.
That said, she has also voiced plenty of women, from Mindy on "Animaniacs" to Margo Sherman on "The Critic." She also has plenty of vocalizations under her belt, including fan-favorite character Rufus from "Kim Possible" and her little-known role as the Shoe lowered into a vat of Dip in the groundbreaking "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" Over the years, Cartwright's skills have made her one of the most familiar faces in voice acting, from viral social media clips to appearances at conventions to even her own MasterClass.
Jennifer Hale
Dubbed the Meryl Streep of voice acting by The New Yorker, Jennifer Hale is one of the most prolific talents in the industry, particularly for her work in gaming. Guinness World Records dubbed her the most prolific female video game voice actor in 2013, and she has been nominated twice at the Video Game Awards for her performance as the female Commander Shepard, her most iconic role. She's also the voice of Samus Aran across the "Metroid Prime" series and has contributed to unforgettable modern classics like "BioShock Infinite" and "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic."
That said, she has also voiced plenty of memorable characters outside of gaming, including Disney's Cinderella in multiple projects since 2001 (including the recent short "Once Upon a Studio") and Jean Grey across the animated "X-Men" television franchise. In fact, according to Seattle Film Summit, Hale has voiced more Marvel characters than any other voice actor across all mediums, which speaks to just how many places you've likely heard her talents and never knew it.
Grey DeLisle
Also credited as Grey Griffin, she has helped define numerous childhoods through countless fantastic roles, from dream girls like Daphne in "Scooby-Doo" (taking over from Mary Kay Bergman after her death in 1999) and Frankie from "Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends" to colder heroines like Mandy from "The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy" and Sam Manson from "Danny Phantom." She can also play a deliciously complex villain, like Asajj Ventress in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and Princess Azula from "Avatar: The Last Airbender." Even Icky Vicky from "The Fairly OddParents" is untouchable.
Her versatility across countless beloved shows and series has made her a staple in the animation world, and yet she's nowhere near done. As recently as 2022, her multifaceted work on "The Loud House" earned her a Children's and Family Emmy nomination; she voices over 20 roles on the series, but that's nothing new for her. She's behind numerous additional voices on shows like "Sanjay and Craig," "T.U.F.F. Puppy," and "Hi Hi Puffy AmiYumi."
Steve Blum
We love Jennifer Hale, but it's hard to topple the legacy and influence of self-proclaimed voice monkey Steve Blum. Fellow Guinness World Record holder for video game voice acting (in 2013, he had already amassed over 250 roles in gaming alone), Blum is an unmistakable voice in gaming, film, and television. Most folks would recognize his butter-smooth delivery as TOM, the emcee of Toonami to this very day, but he has also appeared in plenty of Toonami's actual programming, dubbing shows like "Cowboy Bebop," "Naruto," and "Demon Slayer." But that's just the tip of the iceberg.
He's voiced hundreds of roles across several major media franchises, from "Star Wars" to "Call of Duty" to all things Marvel, particularly as Wolverine. Though he is an especially great villain, like his turns as Ares in "God of War" and Amon in "The Legend of Korra," he can nail roles large and small. It almost becomes a game to see where you can spot Blum's voice in whatever you're watching, whether as an NPC in a game or as a supporting character in a film.
Dee Bradley Baker
Some voice actors nail dialogue. Others nail grunts. Dee Bradley Baker is the king of vocalizations, meaning he is the go-to talent for voicing animals, monsters, and non-verbal creatures of all kinds. Perry the Platypus in the "Phineas and Ferb" series? That's him. Appa and Momo from "Avatar: The Last Airbender" on Nickelodeon? That's also him! The Frog Lady in one of the best episodes of "The Mandalorian" season 2? That's his voice! Across plenty of cartoons, Baker has growled, snorted, and roared his way into the hearts of millions.
That said, there's more to him than that. He's behind plenty of speaking roles you know and love, from regulars like Klaus in "American Dad!" and Numbuh Four on "Codename: Kids Next Door" to brilliant one-offs like Squlliam Fancyson in "Spongebob Squarepants." He's also the voice of hundreds of Clone Troopers, including fan-favorite characters Rex and Cody and all main characters in "The Bad Batch," across the animated "Star Wars" universe, proving that his immense versatility goes far beyond squeaks and squawks. Many voice actors joke about playing multiple roles and "acting with themselves" in the booth, but no other actor has imbued that skill with as much detail, nuance, and individuality as Baker.
Troy Baker
Though certainly one of the industry's fresher faces, Troy Baker has proven he can play with the big boys. The Dallas native brings chameleonic conviction to the most challenging roles, particularly in gaming. Not only has he put his own stamp on pop culture staples like Batman and Indiana Jones with ease, he has also originated his own slate of gruff protagonists, like Booker DeWitt in "BioShock Infinite" and Joel Miller in "The Last of Us." His resume isn't as stacked as other vocal veterans, but it's about quality over quantity. Notably, he's also one of the few voice actors who has taken his performances to the next level through motion capture, proving he has A-game even out from behind the booth.
Baker's most impressive work is, without question, his audacious debut as The Joker is "Batman: Arkham Origins," a turn that has since made him one of the go-to interpreters of The Clown Prince of Crime. It was that smarmy, menacing performance, along with Booker and Joel, that made him one of Entertainment Weekly's Breakout Stars of 2013.
Jim Cummings
Perhaps no voice actor exemplifies range more than Jim Cummings. Who else can become the definitive voice of both Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, two polar opposite characters within the same franchise? Cummings represents how beautiful the art of voice acting can be, that one set of vocal cords can be manipulated to transform into an endless supply of distinguishable characters. From Darkwing Duck to the ol' sputtering Tasmanian Devil, each Cummings character is distinct and memorable.
If you had to put Cummings in a box, he does have a knack for exuberant, growling hotshots like Pete from "Goof Troop" and Dr. Robotnik on the 1993 "Sonic the Hedgehog" cartoon series. What about Ed the Hyena from the original "The Lion King" movie? What about Fuzzy Lumpkins from "The Powerpuff Girls" on Cartoon Network? That sure doesn't sound like the same guy. Hell, Cummings has done hundreds of additional voices across countless projects, so you've likely heard his voice multiple times in the same film or show and never even knew it — but that's the Jim Cummings touch.
Tara Strong
One of the most recognizable women in all of animation, and one of its most prolific talents period, Tara Strong took pop culture by storm early on and hasn't let her foot off the gas since. Beginning with her stint as Hello Kitty in the 80s, Strong has lent her voice to numerous childhood icons, including both girls (like Bubbles in "Powerpuff Girls" and Batgirl in "Batman: The Animated Series") and boys (Timmy Turner from "Fairy OddParents" and Ben Tennyson of "Ben 10"). She has since become the definitive voices for mainstay characters like Harley Quinn, Twilight Sparkle in "My Little Pont," and Raven from the "Teen Titans" franchise, and has even become iconic as a voice in live-action thanks to her time as Miss Minutes on Marvel's "Loki" series.
Simply put, Tara Strong always understands the assignment, imbuing strength and personality into her characters whether they are cute or cold. From wink-wink comedy like in "Lollipop Chainsaw" to more straightforward drama in "Young Justice" and "Sym-Bionic Titan," Strong knows just the right inflections and characterizations that can dial into the right style at the right time.
John DiMaggio
In terms of sheer, raw talent, you can't go wrong with John DiMaggio. He's behind plenty of hilarious characters, most notably Bender from "Futurama" and Jake the Dog from "Adventure Time," but he consistently finds ways to duality within roles otherwise regulated as comic relief. Dr. Drakken from "Kim Possible" isn't just a dastardly doofus, he's actually a tragic figure. The Scotsman from "Samurai Jack" isn't just a brash loud-mouth, but a noble hero. Schnitzel from "Chowder" isn't just a lunkhead, he's a big ol' softie. Pathos like this can't be brought to the table if you don't have the chops to convey it and, make no mistake, DiMaggio has the chops.
Perhaps his most impressive work is his performance as The Joker in "Batman: Under the Red Hood." Bringing a more less sensationalized (yet no less chilling) vocal to the character, it has since gone down as one of the most surprising yet effective takes on the Harlequin of Hate, challenging even that of OG voice Mark Hamill (more on him below). It was a dramatic role that proved DiMaggio's talent, separating him from the rest of the pack.
Tom Kenny
He's SpongeBob freakin' SquarePants. That alone sets Tom Kenny at legend status, but Tom Kenny has many other roles that aren't SpongeBob. He's The Ice King from "Adventure Time," he's Eduardo from "Foster's Home," he's the Mayor of Townsville on "Powerpuff Girls," and the list goes on. His ability to effortlessly craft lovable, if bumbling characters has made him one of the industry's most seminal talents, imbuing countless children's (and occasionally adult's) television with infectious enthusiasm. It's what makes characters like SpongeBob such beloved figures.
Kenny has also had the tough task of taking over duties as the go-to voice for a number of characters, yet he manages to earn a stance as their definitive versions. From Spyro the Dragon to DC Comics knuckleheads like Plastic Man and The Penguin, Kenny's nasally yet assured timbre has effortlessly blended into plenty of pop culture institutions, making him a reliable force in voice acting that continues to pop up in projects year after year.
Rob Paulsen
When you can perform Yakko's World (one of the best "Animaniacs" songs) at the drop of a hat, you've earned a spot at the top of this list. Few voice actors are as ubiquitous as Rob Paulsen, who has contributed a stacked resume of hilarious characters throughout the Golden Age of multiple television networks. He's Yakko Warner and Pinky in the "Animaniacs" universe, Raphael in the original "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" cartoon (not to mention Donatello in Nickelodeon's 2012 reboot), Carl Wheezer on "Jimmy Neutron," and P.J. in the "Goof Troop" series as well as the Goofy movies.
That said, Paulsen's work goes beyond his most popular roles. He's contributed voices to plenty of cult classics, including the "Biker Mice from Mars" television show and the "Land Before Time" films, as well as memorable guest parts in shows like "Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers" and "Fairly OddParents." He can be found all over the history of animation, yet his vocal virtuosity makes each role feel different than the last. Despite always being behind the booth, he's one of the most active voice artists on the convention circuit and an icon for nostalgic animation fans around the world.
Mark Hamill
It's rare that a brilliant dramatic actor from several live-action projects can go toe-to-toe with voice acting royalty. Most stars have one, maybe two great roles in their arsenal. Mark Hamill is the rare exception to the rule. For every Luke Skywalker, he has a Joker. The man has dubbed Studio Ghibli films, reinvented iconic villains like Chucky and Skeletor, and has even voiced himself in shows like "Scooby-Doo" and "The Simpsons." That's when you know you've made it.
Hamill is, of course, juiciest as a cackling villain, reveling in delightful menace across evil's vast spectrum. One day, he might be kooky but harmless, like the Trickster. On another, he might possess dangerous rage like Fire Lord Ozai. He has great range even within that character subset, yet he also regularly voices more lovable roles, like Skips on "Regular Show" or Turtle on "My Friends Tigger & Pooh." Despite often being typecast, Hamill brings commitment and authenticity to every role, proving that live-action and animated prowess can exist side-by-side.
June Foray
In entertainment, you respect your elders. Our top two spots are reserved for the godparents of voice acting, beginning with godmother June Foray. Though not as well-known to modern animation fans, Foray, born in 1917, provided voices for a number of the medium's earliest pop culture phenomena, from "Rocky and Bullwinkle" to "Cinderella" to "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" Her career set the standard for the ubiquity of voice acting, having appeared in film, television, radio, and even children's toys like Chatty Cathy. You probably know her best as Granny from "Looney Tunes," which she reprised up until 2014 at 97 years old. She died just three years later.
Despite her storied career, Foray's greatest impact was bolstering the credibility of animation. She helped found ASIFA-Hollywood, the organization responsible for the yearly Annie Awards honoring animation, and was instrumental in the formation of the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2001. She long paraded animation as a tried-and-true art form, which makes her one of voice acting's most inspirational figures.
Mel Blanc
Consider this: your favorite voice actor's favorite voice actor is Mel Blanc. Responsible for about half of the "Looney Tunes" ensemble, including cultural touchstones Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, as well as numerous other popular characters, such as Barney Rubble in "The Flintstones" and Woody Woodpecker, Mel Blanc was one of the world's first celebrity voice actors. His cultural presence was so versatile and so all-encompassing that he became known as "The Man of a Thousand Voices." He appeared in film, television, and radio, stretching and squeezing his voice into countless comedic characters (and even a number of animal sounds on "Gilligan's Island") that brought joy and laughter to millions of people amidst voice acting's infancy.
Like Foray, Blanc was dedicated to his work. Even after a horrible car accident, Blanc recorded voices from his hospital bed, so he could continue the legacy of his seminal characters. It was this commitment that would inspire the now-wealth of great voice actors that have since come after him, including many on this list, some of whom have taken over his roles since his death in 1989.
Though it's tough to rank voice actors, there's no denying that, on any list, Blanc sits at the top.