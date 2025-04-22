15 Best Voice Actors Of All Time, Ranked

Most of Hollywood's biggest talents are known by their faces. However, a notable few are beloved for their voice. In the often underappreciated art of voice acting, a host of otherwise unrecognizable names have helped define pop culture institutions and inspire generations of viewers by lending their vocals to characters we all know and love. From Homer Simpson to SpongeBob SquarePants, the voice actor is a foundational part of the entertainment ecosystem, yet they rarely see the same spotlight that live-action stars receive almost daily.

In rectification of that, let's recognize a who's who of voice acting legends by counting down the best voice actors of all time. As you can imagine, the specific rankings in this list are arbitrary, as all of these folks are exceptionally talented and largely for the same reasons. There are also plenty of folks we don't have the digital real estate to include, so don't think of this list as anything too definitive. This is more tribute than tally, so just enjoy the ride, especially if you're a bonafide animation fan!

Here are the best voice actors of all time.