Who Voices The Most Characters On The Simpsons?

The core cast of "The Simpsons" includes Dan Castellaneta, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith (who gets the best episodes), Julie Kavner, Hank Azaria, Maggie Roswell, Pamela Hayden, Russi Taylor, and Harry Shearer. Marcia Wallace was also part of the cast until her death in 2013, playing Bart Simpson's cantankerous teacher Mrs. Krabappel. Albert Brooks frequently guest-starred in the show's early years. There was some controversy in recent years about how several Black characters on "The Simpsons" were played by white actors, so Kevin Michael Richardson now plays Dr. Hibbert (previously voiced by Shearer), and Alex Désert now plays Carl (previously voiced by Azaria).

Each member of the core cast, however, plays multiple roles throughout "The Simpsons," including single lines from background characters. Yes, this list will include every single role that "Simpsons" actors play, no matter how small. The numbers are culled from various sourced, mostly fan-run wikis, and analyzed through a very careful process of "adding them all up."

Between the eight main cast members, thousands of characters have been created. The actors, it should be noted, are all gloriously versatile. Even Taylor, Kavner, and Smith, who play the fewest roles of the "Simpsons" cast, have stretched. Smith, the voice of Lisa Simpson, has technically played 52 characters in her "Simpsons" career; this is counting characters like "Lisa's Conscience" and futuristic relatives of Lisa's. Kavner plays Marge on "The Simpsons," as well as her sisters, her mother, and a Marge-like squirrel. Overall, though, she's only voiced 45 characters. Taylor, meanwhile, has played only 17 roles, including the twins, Sherri and Terri, and the German exchange student Üter.

But the question rises: who has played the most roles of them all? Luckily, we have time and deep access to the internet, so we here at /Film can compile that information for you.