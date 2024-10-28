The Simpsons Episode That Made Lisa Voice Actress Yeardley Smith Break Down In Tears

In the "The Simpsons" episode "Lisa's Substitute" (April 25, 1991) the second-grade teacher at Springfield Elementary, Miss Hoover (Maggie Roswell), takes a leave of absence to heal from a bout of Lyme disease, and she is replaced by a substitute teacher named Mr. Bergstrom (Dustin Hoffman, credited as "Sam Etic"). Mr. Bergstrom is an amazing teacher, far better than the cynical and detached Miss Hoover. On his first day, he strides into the classroom dressed as a cowboy, and encourages the students to find mistakes or anachronisms in his outfit. The hyper-intelligent Lisa (Yeardley Smith) spots four mistakes, immediately causing the child and the teacher to bond.

Lisa, as "The Simpsons" repeatedly points out, rarely receives the intellectual stimulation she requires. She's tenacious and alert, but has to live with a flippant, underachieving brother and doltish, incurious father. In the show's most persistent streak of cynicism, the bright-eyed Lisa will always go unacknowledged and underappreciated. When she has a conversation with Mr. Bergstrom outside of school — Lisa and Homer (Dan Castellaneta) run into him at a museum — she realizes that he is a proper role model, someone who sees her. Mr. Bergstrom likewise realizes that Homer is failing to provide Lisa with solid parenting.

The tragedy of "Lisa's Substitute" is that Mr. Bergstrom's job will require him to depart sooner or later. When Miss Hoover returns, Lisa is devastated. She rushes to the train station to announce that she'll be lost without him as a guide. Mr. Bergstrom hands her a note. He says it contains all the information she'll need to combat her loneliness. The note reads: "You are Lisa Simpson."

"Lisa's Substitute" is moving enough to move a viewer to tears, an uncharacteristic feature for a series that often relied on parody and cynicism. The episode at large also made Smith more than a little verklempt, as the actress admitted in a recent interview with Vulture. She admitted to weeping openly while recording the final scene where Lisa has to tell off Homer.