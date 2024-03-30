Matt Groening May Have Created The Simpsons, But Twelve Unsung Heroes Made It A Hit

In 1977, aspiring cartoonist Matt Groening moved from his hometown of Portland, Oregon to Los Angeles with dreams of becoming a writer. Like most people who move to Los Angeles with dreams of becoming a writer, he took on some of the most menial jobs imaginable. Groening worked in a sewage treatment plant, as a dishwasher, and as a waiter. All the while, Groening worked on what would become his signature creation, the "Life in Hell" comic strip.

Groening would leave "Life in Hell" comics in a small corner of Licorice Pizza, the celebrated Los Angeles record store where he occasionally worked. It was an embittered strip about modern life, a harsh critique of life, love, school, and work. Groening attacked everything the establishment celebrated as normal and good, finding nothing but misery in the real world.

"Life in Hell" was picked up by Wet Magazine and, later the Los Angeles Reader. With so many eyeballs on "Life in Hell," it was likely that a celebrity or a producer would see it ... which is exactly what happened. James L. Brooks was a fan of "Life in Hell" and his contact with Groening eventually led to the creation of the "Simpsons" animated bumpers for "The Tracy Ullman Show." Those bumpers were subsequently expanded into an animated sitcom that debuted in 1989. As of this writing, "The Simpsons" has lasted well over 10 episodes.

"The Simpsons" may have been created by Groening, and a lot of media surrounding the show back in the early 1990s touted the show as a "lone wolf" success story wherein an underground artist broke through. However, the book "Springfield Confidential" by Mike Reiss and Mathew Klickstein presents a different narrative, revealing "The Simpsons" would not have been possible without a dozen separate artists all working together.