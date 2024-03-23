Matt Groening Explains Why The World Of Futurama Is Overrun With Owls

In the third episode of "Futurama," called "I, Roommate," Fry (Billy West) is still sleeping at Planet Express, not yet having found a place to live. Fry is a slob, however, and his filthy detritus and unsanitary lifestyle become a nuisance for his coworkers. "Someone's been leaving food around," Hermes (Phil LaMarr) says at a company meeting, "and it's attracting owls. And I, for one, am tired of cleaning those owl traps."

Owls? Yes, it seems that by the year 3000, owls will have replaced rats as New York City's most prolific species of warm-blooded vermin. The owls are rarely addressed directly on "Futurama," but filthy alleyways and garbage-strewn streets are always lousy with owls. From the looks of the animation, they are northern saw-whet owls, although their precise species has never been clarified. Weirdly, the owls are a joke unto themselves, and no one ever makes puns or gags at their expense. Well, other than the moment in "I, Roommate" when the audience can hear the snap of an owl trap followed by a loud, pained hoot.

The above picture, from the episode "The Tip of the Zoidberg," is another rare owl-based gag, wherein Zoidberg and the Professor (both played by West) have replaced bags of birdseed with bags of dead mice.

What was the thinking behind making owls into vermin in the 31st century? It turns out there was a small amount — a very small amount — of logic to the decision. On the commentary track for "How Hermes Requisitioned His Groove Back," Groening explained that owls merely hunted rats to extinction.