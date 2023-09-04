The Zoidberg Mystery Futurama's Writers Took Six Whole Seasons To Solve

When Matt Groening's and David X. Cohen's animated sci-fi sitcom "Futurama" was still in the earliest days of its development, voice actor Billy West was shown drawings of the characters he might be playing on the show. When he was shown a picture of Dr. Zoidberg, the impoverished lobster physician at Planet Express, West figured the arthropod's voice would sound muffled and jowly due to the tendrils of meat hanging off his face. West reached deep into his mental vault of celebrities he could imitate and came out with two obscurities: Dr. Zoidberg was a combination of George Jessel — a Vaudeville comedian and longtime Toastmaster of Ceremonies at multiple political gatherings in the '40s and '50s — and Canadian actor Lou Jacobi from "Irma la Douce" and "Arthur."

Zoidberg is a deliberately pathetic character, often full of self-pity and embarrassment. He's also a terrible doctor, often grafting several limbs onto the wrong parts of the human body. Sample dialogue: "Open that mouth and let's take a look at that brain." As "Futurama" progressed, Zoidberg also proved to be a rotten friend and a revolting monster; he could squirt ink when panicked and emit foul-smelling gases when he was bored.

But then a dramatic question about Zoidberg arises. If he's such a rotten doctor, a whining simp, and so utterly revolting otherwise, why do the other characters keep him employed? In a 2011 interview with Spoiler TV, Cohen finally had an answer to the question ... six seasons into the show. It seems that Dr. Zoidberg and Professor Farnsworth (also played by West) had entered into a bizarre pact involving a stubborn case of hyper-malaria contracted from a yeti hunt decades before.