Futurama Predicted Its Hulu Revival When Writing Fry & Leela's Wedding

To quickly recap: Matt Groening's and David X. Cohen's animated sci-fi comedy series "Futurama" debuted in 1999 and ran for four seasons before being canceled in the summer of 2003. It followed the adventures of a slobby dope named Fry (Billy West) who accidentally cryogenically froze himself in the year 1999 and woke up on New Year's Eve in 2999. In the future, he met his great, great, great (etc.) grand-nephew Professor Farnsworth (also West) who ran a delivery company, became best friends with the alcoholic robot Bender (John DiMaggio), and fell in love with the tough-as-nails cyclops Leela (Katey Sagal). While the series was only moderately popular in its initial run, it became beloved through its DVD release. The show was revived in 2008 as a series of four, feature-length straight-to-DVD movies which were eventually cut into portions and aired as a season of television.

The four movies were supposed to be the end of the series. But, sensing that more could be done, Comedy Central renewed the series for a second time in 2010. This third life of "Futurama" lasted until September of 2013, when it was canceled yet again.

As of 2023, however, "Futurama" has been shocked to life again, this time on Hulu. By this time, the showrunners know how to write a final episode, and what to plan for, just in case the series might get renewed again. After all, they've written three final episodes before.

In a 2021 reunion special, Cohen revealed that in the last episode he wrote, he let be a little bit more open-ended in the past. He kind of suspected that it would not be the last time he'd see Fry and Leela.