Futurama's Villainous Mom Took Her Name From The Real Mother Of A Series Writer

The most evil villain in Matt Groening's and David X. Cohen's animated sci-fi comedy "Futurama" is undoubtedly Mom (Tress MacNeille), the wicked corporate tyrant who aims to own everything in the universe. In public, Mom wears a grandmotherly gown, complete with a bustle, and spends her time hawking "homemade" goods with a gentle, old-world, rustic charm. As soon as Mom is back in her office, however, she removes her gown — it turns out it's a robotic suit akin to the one worn by Iron Man — and transforms into her true self: a rail-thin, chain-smoking, Cruella de Vil-like monster who slaps her children and invents unusual cusses (sample dialogue: "Jam a bastard in it, you crap!").

Mom has three bumbling adult children named Walt, Larry, and Igner (Maurice LaMarche, David Herman, and John DiMaggio) whom she forces to stand in a line so she can slap them all with only one swing of the arm. As "Futurama" progressed, it would also be revealed that Mom and the doddering old Professor Farnsworth (Billy West) once had a series of torrid affairs decades ago. Mom and the Professor occasionally reunite for another brief fling, but it never works out. Mom is just too evil for the Professor. She can think of nothing but wealth and takes sadistic glee in exploiting others. Although she is a notorious and famous figure, no one ever refers to her by anything other than Mom.

It wouldn't be until a 2017 Reddit thread that "Futurama" co-creator would reveal that Mom actually had a real name, albeit one that had never been spoken in dialogue. Her name is Carol Miller, and she was originally named after the actual mother of series writer Patric Verrone.