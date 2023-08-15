A Cool Link Between Futurama Season 11 And A Classic Episode From 2001

"Futurama" has been around for a long time by this point, which means it's more than possible that viewers of the new season have forgotten about events from the old seasons. It's been over 20 years, after all, and even though the characters don't seem to age, it's been twenty years for them, too, so it makes sense that they'll occasionally find themselves on familiar adventures.

The most recent episode, "Parasites Regained," finds yet another member of the crew under attack from a bunch of parasitic worms. Back in season 3, the infected crew member was Fry, who got infected by eating a long-expired egg sandwich he found in a men's bathroom. This time, it's the adorable man-eating Nibbler who finds himself infected by the worms, and the crew needs to on go a "Dune"-inspired quest across Nibbler's litter-box to figure out how to stop them.

It's a continuity-heavy episode, mining humor from long-running gags like "everyone keeps forgetting Nibbler can talk," "Nibbler's part of a hyper-intelligent alien race," and "Fry's brain works in weird, mysterious ways." This is shown in the contrasting ways the worms treat each victim. For Fry, the worms actually make him smarter. For the hyper-intelligent Nibbler, the worms render him increasingly stupid, to the point where he's no different from a regular pet.

At first, it seems like this new episode is telling us that Fry's season 3 experience with these worms was a unique one. Much like how those floating alien brains didn't affect him in "The Day the Earth Stood Stupid," the implication here seems to be that those worms wouldn't have had such a big effect on the average person.