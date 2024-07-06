Why Dustin Hoffman Wasn't Credited For His Simpsons Cameo

One of the all-time great episodes of "The Simpsons," at least as far as Lisa fans are concerned, is "Lisa's Substitute" from season 2. It's an episode that finally gives Lisa a teacher that she connects to on a real personal level, and then cruelly rips him away from her. Mr. Bergstrom is an amazing one-off character, a mature and thoughtful teacher that we could totally believe would make Lisa cry when she learns he's leaving. But despite how beloved Bergstrom is by the fans, the episode's closing credits don't properly credit the actor who played him. Instead of listing Dustin Hoffman, the credits read Sam Etic.

The reason for this? It was Hoffman's joke about Bergstrom's Jewish features. "The Simpsons" writer Mike Reiss explained in his tell-all book "Springfield Confidential" how this all came to be:

"Sam Simon designed the character, modeling Bergstrom's Semitic good looks (meaning bad looks) on mine. Hoffman asked that we not use his name in the credits, so we called him Sam Etic, a terrible pun on Semitic. To recap: Mr. Bergstrom has Dustin's voice and my face, but Sam Etic gets all the credit."

In a later interview, Hoffman clarified that "Sam Etic" was his idea specifically. He described it as "my attempt at humor."