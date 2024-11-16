Who Did Voice Acting Legend Mel Blanc Play On Gilligan's Island?

In the "Gilligan's Island" episode "New Neighbor Sam," the castaways begin hearing mysterious voices from the bushes. Suspecting there are other people on the island, several of them go to investigate and discover — after some slapstick shenanigans, of course — that the voices were all coming from a talking macaw. The macaw identifies itself as Sam, and the Professor (Russell Johnson) tries to get the bird to say more, hoping to glean more information as to where it came from. The macaw also speaks like a gangster, so the Professor figures it must have once belonged to a career criminal, but somehow escaped and flew to their island.

The Professor's suspicions are confirmed when Sam steals a diamond belonging to Mrs. Howell (Natalie Schafer) and tries to abscond with it. Clearly, this macaw knows about jewels. Eventually, the castaways find the cave where the parrot had been hiding, and discover an old stash of loot as well as a newspaper explaining that it was hidden there way back in 1906. It seems that the gangsters who owned Sam wanted to find where the loot from a 60-year-old heist was hidden, but only Sam (who soon becomes Gilligan's pet) was able to find it.

The name of the parrot who played Sam is lost to time, but the voice of Sam will be familiar to anyone who watched cartoons from 1945 until the present. Sam was voiced (at least partly) by Mel Blanc, one of the preeminent practitioners of the craft. Blanc voiced most of the characters in Warner Bros.' Looney Tunes/Merrie Melodies shorts, including Porky Pig, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Sylvester, Tweety, the Tasmanian Devil, etc. etc. as well as Barney Rubble, Mr. Spacely, Secret Squirrel, Speed Buggy, Captain Caveman, Twiki, Heathcliff, and a hundred others besides.