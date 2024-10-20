What Happened To Natalie Schafer After Gilligan's Island?

Prior to "Gilligan's Island," Natalie Schafer had a professional acting career that lasted for decades. When she was still in her 20s, Schafer began appearing in numerous Broadway productions, often in smaller roles, and rarely in a play that ran for a very long time. She was an expert in playing a certain kind of high-society bourgeoisie biddy, and tended to play comedically clueless archetypes. Beginning in the 1940s, Schafer started to appear in films as well, appearing in multiple features a year. In the 1950s, she stretched into television, and was soon playing guest characters on many of the hottest anthology shows of the day.

At some point along the way, Shafer began telling people that she was 12 years younger than she actually was, likely hoping to avoid a stubborn, unjust stigma in Hollywood against older women. She had a stipulation in her contract that she receive no extreme closeups, and that she not be asked to do anything too physically strenuous, largely to cover her age. In 1964, Schafer auditioned for the sitcom "Gilligan's Island," intending only to score a free Hawaiian vacation. Schafer was reportedly upset when "Gilligan's Island" was picked up, as now she had to commit to a show she felt was a little dumb.

Fortunately for her, "Gilligan's Island" became her best-known gig, and her character, Lovey Howell, became the new standard for the rich ladies she had spent the bulk of her career playing. The show proved to be incredibly lucrative, and her resentments naturally began to dissipate.

After three seasons, "Gilligan's Island" was canceled, although it did continue periodically in the form of TV movies and animated shows until the early 1980s. Schafer appears in all of those, too. She also had a healthy, continuous career after 1967.