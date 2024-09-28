What Happened To Alan Hale Jr. After Gilligan's Island?

Alan Hale, Jr. became a performer as part of his family's legacy. His mother was actress Gretchen Hartman who appeared in dozens of films in the 1910s, while his father, Alan Hale (real name: Rufus Edward MacKahan) racked up hundreds of credits in the silent era, typically as a reliable sidekick to Errol Flynn. Hartman retired from acting in 1929, and Hale, Sr. continued to work until his death in 1950. Alan Hale, Jr. first appeared on the screen as an infant, "starring" opposite his mother. Hale made his Broadway debut in 1931, when he was only 10, appearing in a very, very short-lived show called "Caught Wet" (it opened and closed in the same month). In 1933, Hale played uncredited role in William Wellman's Depression-era drama "Wild Boys of the Road," and it may be the first movie a casual observer would recognize him in.

Staring in 1941, Hale began his acting career in earnest, racking up six credits just that year. Hale served in the Coast Guard from 1942 to 1945, but he still managed to expand his performance résumé, and immediately turned back to acting in 1947 when the war was over. He was in a few dozen more movies in the late 40s before landing his first TV gig, playing various roles in episodes of "The Gene Autry Show" in 1950. His first regular TV gig came in 1952 when he was cast as the title character "Bill Barker, U.S.A.," and he landed another lead role in the 1957 series "Casey Jones." There was never a time when Hale wasn't working.

It wouldn't be until 1964, after hundreds of roles, that Hale would be cast as the Skipper in "Gilligan's Island," the hit sitcom about seven castaways stranded on a desert island. To this day, it remains Hale's highest-profile gig.

After "Gilligan's Island" was canceled in 1967, Hale merely continued to work. Although many might only recognize him as the Skipper, he refused to be typecast, and became a TV staple for several more decades.