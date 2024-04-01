A Beverly Hillbillies Episode Hit A 60s Sitcom Record Despite Critics' Distaste

The 1962 sitcom "The Beverly Hillbillies" was the first in show creator Paul Henning's unofficial Hooterville Trilogy, a triune that also included 1963's "Petticoat Junction," and 1965's "Green Acres." These three shows were among the most popular of their time and reflected a cultural clash between a growing class of cosmopolitan urbanites and "down home" rural Americans. Working thematically backward, "Green Acres" was about a pair of New Yorkers who move onto a farm, "Petticoat Junction" was about rural hotel owners who often butted heads with a rich railroad executive, and "The Beverly Hillbillies" was about rural characters moving to Beverly Hills. The Hooterville Trilogy was as sure a sign as any that schisms were forming in American society, and Henning was eager to address the injustice of the class divides, often sympathizing with his hillbillies and lambasting the wealthy.

One cannot understate the popularity of "The Beverly Hillbillies," which ran from 1962 to 1971, lasting nine seasons and 274 episodes. The series followed the Clampett family — Jed (Buddy Ebsen), Granny (Irene Ryan), Elly May (Donna Douglas), and Jethro (Max Baer, Jr.) — after they discovered oil on their remote country property. Their newfound wealth drove them to buy a home in Beverly Hills, although they had little working knowledge of cities and their citizens. The Clampetts rarely knew how to react to the rich.

"The Beverly Hillbillies" also bears the distinction of airing the 36th most-watched primetime telecast in U.S. television history. It seems that "The Giant Jackrabbit" (January 8, 1964) remains, to this day, one of the most-watched shows ever, securing the eyeballs of 65% of all TV owners at the time.

It wasn't an event. It wasn't a cliffhanger. It was just a mid-season episode. It seems "The Beverly Hillbillies" was merely that popular.