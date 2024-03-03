The Only Major Actor Still Alive From The Beverly Hillbillies

"The Beverly Hillbillies" is the platonic ideal of a high-concept sitcom hook. At its essence, it's simply "Poor folks get stinking rich and move to Beverly Hills." That's probably all CBS needed to hear from creator Paul Henning, who, between 1962 and 1971, exploited this simple premise to the tune of nine seasons and 274 episodes. During this span, "The Beverly Hillbillies" was one of the top-rated shows on TV.

How could such a simple premise, which was never really tweaked, sustain a series for nearly a decade? This question perpetually flummoxed the nation's TV critics, who generally loathed the show, but anyone who gorged on "The Beverly Hillbillies" throughout their formative couch potato years (during its initial run or via syndication) knows the answer is obvious: it's the cast, stupid.

Buddy Ebsen was perfect casting as Jed Clampett, a gentleman of the Ozarks who accidentally discovers oil on his Missouri mountain land (he's still one of the wealthiest film/TV characters ever). His friendly, folksy demeanor was niftily complemented by Irene Ryan's irascible Granny, Donna Douglas's bombshell tomboy Elly May and the dopey, sixth-grade-educated Jethro (Max Baer Jr.). Watching this guileless clan continually frustrate the efforts of haughty Mrs. Drysdale (Harriet MacGibbon) to drive the uncouth Clampetts out of the upscale neighborhood wasn't the worst way to blow a half-hour when you were home sick from school. And even if you planned to watch another show in this time slot, you'd still tune in for the classic "Beverly Hillbillies" theme song.

The trouble with playing a cultural caricature on a silly sitcom for close to a decade is that, once it's over, you might be typecast for, say, the rest of your career. Ebsen, Ryan and Douglas all struggled with this, but they're dead now so their worries are pretty well settled. However, one cast member yet lives, and his solution to this conundrum was fairly practical: embrace your Clampett-ness, and milk it for all it's worth!