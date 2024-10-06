Natalie Schafer's Gilligan's Island Contract Allegedly Had A Unique Stipulation

Natalie Schafer had been working for four decades before she was offered the role of Lovey Howell on Sherwood Schwartz's 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island." Schafer later admitted that she only took the gig to get a free Hawaiian vacation, convinced that the show would fail, and she would be allowed to go on to better jobs. She was dismayed to learn that the original pilot had been picked up, and was further bummed out when the series became a hit. She was in the for the long haul. Luckily, the success of "Gilligan's Island" was so unexpectedly overwhelming that it likely smoothed over any trepidation she might have had, providing the actress with one of her most recognizable roles.

Schafer was 64 years old when she appeared on the show, but that wasn't a fact she wanted anyone to know. The actress was raised in an era when it was considered gauche to ask a woman her age, and, likewise, felt no urge to tell anyone how old she actually was. Indeed, her age might have been considered an issue when she was cast opposite Jim Backus, who was 13 years her junior.

According to Michael Karol's 2004 book "Funny Ladies: Sitcom Queens," Shafer often gave a different birth year on official paperwork, listing her birth year as 1912, when it was, in fact, 1900. It wasn't until after Schafer passed away in 1990 that her closest friends learned her real age. Schafer was always secretive about her age and, it seems, her health: Schafer survived a bout of breast cancer and never told anyone.

And, according to the trivia page on IMDb, Schafer has certain stipulations in her "Gilligan's Island" contract that would keep her age hidden. Specifically, Shafer demanded that she be given no extreme close-ups, and be given no scenes featuring quick movements, as to ensure her age remain obscure.