Natalie Schafer Only Joined Gilligan's Island For One Reason

Prior to "Gilligan's Island," actor Natalie Schafer had a massive career on stage and screen. She made her Broadway debut in the play "Trigger" in 1927 and would appear regularly on stage throughout the '20s and '30s. She made her feature film debut in 1941 in the invisible man comedy "The Body Disappears" and continued to act in movies throughout the '40s. Schafer added TV acting to her resume starting in 1948. Appearing in most of the hit variety shows of the 1950s, she was a reliable comedienne of the first order, showing up in "77 Sunset Strip," "Mannix," and "The Beverly Hillbillies." Schafer, it seemed, never stopped working.

When Shafer was 64, she was offered the role of Lovey Howell, the millionaire, on Sherwood Schwartz's sitcom "Gilligan's Island." Despite decades of work, "Gilligan's Island" would become the feather in Schafer's cap — the show she would become best known for. Mrs. Howell was a wispy, comedically oblivious character, so used to being rich that she didn't seem to understand what poverty was like. Even when stranded on a tropical island, Mrs. Howell was always sure to wear nice clothes, mix potent cocktails, and lounge in handmade deckchairs. Being cast away didn't mean one had to give up luxury.

As it happens, though, Schafer didn't audition for the role of Lovey Howell because she felt she had some kind of special insight into the character, or because she knew she would be more capable than any other actors vying for the role. According to a 1994 CJAD radio interview between Peter Anthony Holder and Bob Denver (the Gilligan of "Gilligan's Island"), Schafer only took the role because she knew the show took place on an uncharted desert island, and that she would, at least for a short while, be shooting in Hawai'i. Schafer, it seems, just wanted a vacation.