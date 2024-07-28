Where Is Gilligan's Island Located? Well, It's Complicated

TV audiences everywhere know the premise of Sherwood Schwartz's 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island" from its earworm theme song. Five passengers, on vacation in Hawai'i, book a three-hour boat tour on board the S.S. Minnow, along with the ship's captain and first mate. The ship ran into some bad weather, was blown far off course, and crash-landed on an uncharted tropical island. The seven stranded castaways, all from varied class backgrounds, had to comedically survive. The series only lasted three seasons but burned itself deep into the collective unconsciousness. Jung would be proud.

Thanks to the gods of syndication, "Gilligan's Island" remained on the air almost perpetually for decades. Several generations were raised on "Gilligan's" reruns, and audiences can still see it to this very day on streaming services like Tubi.

But, like anything that can be watched hundreds of times, "Gilligan's Island" began to buckle under sheaves of unwarranted scrutiny. After a while, viewers may begin to ask why the castaways had so many changes of clothes if they were only going on a three-hour tour. Or how the Professor (Russell Watson) could build radios and hot air balloons on the island, but didn't have the engineering skill to patch up a hole in the Minnow.

Such overthinking has, perhaps amusingly, led some to posit where on Earth Gilligan's island might actually be. Some on-camera lines of exposition (compiled by MeTV) have pointed to the island's actual latitude and longitude, although those numbers seem to change periodically. Other resourceful investigators on Reddit have used the speed and power of the Minnow to calculate a radius of where the Island may be.