The Simpsons' Springfield Mystery Wasn't Meant To Be A Mystery At All

"What state is Springfield in?" is a question almost every "The Simpsons" fan has asked, desperate to bring the characters a bit closer to reality. It's also a question with no answer (unlike the recently-answered question of how Homer Simpson keeps his job).

The book "The Springfield Confidential" — an inside look at "The Simpsons" by former showrunner Mike Reiss (with help from Mathew Klickstein) — explains the origin of Springfield's name. Creator Matt Groening chose it because it was such a common and generic name for American towns (Reiss claims that 43 states have a Springfield, though Condé Nast reports it's only 34. Still, more states have a Springfield than ones that don't). Springfield was also the name of the town in the 1950s sitcom "Father Knows Best," which likewise treated its setting as "Anytown, USA."

"I was thrilled because I imagined that [Springfield in 'Father Knows Best'] was the town next to Portland, [Oregon], my hometown. When I grew up, I realized it was just a fictitious name," Groening recounted.

Aside from Oregon, here are some other notable Springfields in the United States. Massachusetts has the first Springfield, Missouri has the largest Springfield, and Springfield, Illinois, is that state's capital. However, none of these are the Simpsons' Springfield; theirs represents all towns in the United States, including all the real Springfields. The capital of this nebulous state is known as only "Capital City," a name which is even more nondescript than "Springfield."

Springfield can have a canyon, snow-covered mountains, a seaside coast, off-coast oil rigs, deserts, and redwood forests if that's what the episode demands. Pinning down a location would make "The Simpsons" less universal. That didn't stop fans from compiling the geographic inconsistencies on "The Simpsons" wiki, TV Tropes, and YouTube as "evidence" for and against where Springfield might be found.