The Simpsons Season 35 Premiere Addresses A Long-Running Fan Question

It's been a long remarked-upon fact, both in the show and out of it, that most of Homer Simpson's life doesn't make any sense on "The Simpsons." He has a job as a nuclear safety inspector despite his lack of a college degree and is able to afford a fairly impressive house, two cars, and at least one major vacation a year. The story of how this all came to be has changed a lot over the decades, made even more complicated by the show's floating timeline. "Homer's Odyssey" in season 1 tells us Homer was promoted to the position after leading a protest against the power plant, whereas season 3's "I Married Marge" tells us he got the safety inspector job straight away, no promotion needed. Most of the show has told us Homer got the job with just a high school education, but season 19's "That '90s Show" told us Homer actually did go to college after all.

The absurdity of Homer's life was perhaps most memorably put on display in season 8's "Homer's Enemy." Newcomer Frank Grimes, a guy who actually did have to work hard and study to get his job at a power plant, is outraged and bewildered by Homer's absurd level of privilege; the fact that he can sleep on his job all day and still easily afford a comfortable life is offensive to a person who has had to struggle for everything he has. And as the seasons went on and placed less focus on stories around the power plant — to the point where characters in the teen seasons were openly wondering if Homer even goes to work at all anymore — Homer's luck feels even more perplexing. Yes, it's just a cartoon, but how exactly does Homer still have this position?