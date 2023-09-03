A Legendary Singer Influenced Both Megatron & The Cave Of Wonders From Disney's Aladdin

Frank Welker is one of the highest-grossing actors of all time. He has appeared in some of the biggest blockbusters ever which have, collectively, earned over $17 billion. Children everywhere can likely recognize Welker's voice on the spot, as he played Freddy in the original "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!" TV series, a role he continued to play until the present day. He also eventually took over playing Shaggy when Casey Kasem passed away in 2014.

Welker has also played DynoMutt, Jabberjaw, Mr. Mxyzptlk, Bogg, Flooky, Spike, Tyke, Droopy, Slick Wolf, Sporticus XI, Hefty Smurf, Clockwork Smurf, Poet Smurf, Chomp Chomp, Morris, Adult Pac-Baby, Brain, Dr. Claw, M.A.D. Cat, Donkey Kong Junior, Q*Mungus, Coilee, Ugg, Wrongway, Sam Slick, Blades, Chromedome, Frenzy, Groove, Mirage, Mixmaster, Ratbat, Ravage, Rumble, Sharkticon, Skywarp, Sludge, Soundwave, Superion, Sweep, Trailbreaker, Wreck-Gar, Orbitty, Richard Rocketeer, Copperhead, Flash, Freedom, Junkyard, Polly, Short-Fuse, Timber, Torch, Wild Bill, Terry, Lunex, Zorg, Skulk, Trancula, Raplor, Slimer, Ray Stantz, Samhaine, The Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man, The Bogeyman, and we just arrived at 1986. He's still working today.

If you've heard an animal or a creature make a sound in a movie, it's likely that Welker provided the vocalizations. He was the Gremlins, he was the monkey in "Raiders of the Lost Ark," he was Cujo. He played the aliens in "Independence Day" and a parrot in "Deep Blue Sea." In the American dub of "My Neighbor Tororo," he was both Totoro and the Catbus. He's played cats, bats, bunnies, and Satan.

For the purposes of this article, Welker also played the evil Decepticon Megatron in "Transformers" and the living Cave of Wonders in the 1992 film "Aladdin." Those roles in particular — as Welker said at the 2018 Transformers Con — saw him trying out his very best Barry White impersonation.