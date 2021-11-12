All The Disney+ Day 2021 Trailers, First Looks, And News From Disney's Hype Extravaganza
Happy Disney+ Day! The Walt Disney Company took over the internet today to reveal a series of trailers, first look photos, and various announcements about upcoming movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ over the next couple years. This included a cavalcade of sneak peeks at upcoming Disney+ TV shows from Marvel Studios, a glimpse at the "Star Wars" series "Obi-Wan Kenobi," a new animated series from Pixar Animation, and the return of the "Cars" franchise in TV form. Plus, we got first looks from "Hocus Pocus 2" and a new "Baymax" series, and there are updates on "Disenchanted," the "Willow" sequel series, and the new "Predator" movie, even though the latter falls outside the Disney+ arena.
Get the full round-up below of all the Disney+ Day trailers, first looks, and announcements worth hearing about!
Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi and Boba Fett
Unfortunately for "Star Wars" fans, there wasn't a lot of pomp and circumstance for what Lucasfilm is working on. Though Disney did release a short featurette that highlights concept art for the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series, the only way you can watch it is directly through Disney+. Thankfully, we've highlighted the finer bits for you.
The only other "Star Wars" tidbit came with the arrival of a roughly 20-minute documentary on the history of Boba Fett. "Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett" doesn't just give us a rundown of the character's place in the "Star Wars" universe, but it runs through his creation during the development process of "The Empire Strikes Back" and how the character has evolved over the years. There are even new talking heads from George Lucas about the character. It's nothing revelatory, but there are plenty of fun tidbits from behind the scenes of "Star Wars."
Marvel Studios Teases Very Little from a Huge Slate
Marvel Studios only brought some snippets of footage from upcoming TV shows headed to Disney+. However, if you want to see the footage, you'll have to go through Disney+ and watch the 14-minute special that teases the likes of "She-Hulk," "Moon Knight," "Ms. Marvel," and "Secret Invasion." We've highlighted the first looks provided in the special, as well as all of the surprise Marvel Studios series announcements. Check them out:
- "X-Men '97" – "X-Men: The Animated Series" is getting a revival on Disney+ that will pick up where the show left off
- "Agatha: House of Harkness" – The "WandaVision" villain is getting her own show, and now it has an official title
- "Marvel Zombies" – After being adapted in "What If...?" this year, the "Marvel Zombies" story is getting its own animated series
- "Spider-Man: Freshman Year" – A new animated series will explore the early years of Peter Parker's superhero life
- "Moon Knight" – Get a look at Oscar Isaac and his accent in the forthcoming Marvel series
- "She-Hulk" – Tatiana Maslany is a lawyer who just so happens to get big and green when she's angry
- "Ms. Marvel" – A Marvel fangirl has her dreams come true when she suddenly becomes a superhero
- "Secret Invasion" – See what's under Nick Fury's eyepatch in this first look at the Skrull-inspired show.
Marvel Studios confirmed development of an "Echo" series, focusing on a character who will be introduced in the upcoming "Hawkeye" series. They also revealed a new logo for the "Ironheart" series, and reaffirmed the second season of Marvel's "What If...?" and a series of shorts called "I Am Groot."
Disney+ Trailers and Sneak Peeks
Disney+ Day came with a variety of trailers, and several offered our first glimpse at upcoming projects. Here's what you should be checking out:
- "Baymax" - The puffy Big Hero 6 character is getting his own series from Walt Disney Animation
- "Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild" – Disney is bringing the animated Fox property to Disney+ with a sixth film in the franchise
- "The Beatles: Get Back" – Watch a clip from Peter Jackson's extensive Beatles documentary series
- "Willow" – Meet the cast of the series that continues the story of the 1988 fantasy movie
- "Welcome to Earth" – Will Smith travels the world and partakes in some dangerous experiences in nature
- "The Proud Family" – They're louder and prouder in this animated series revival
- "Sneakerella" – It's a hip-hop musical take on the classic "Cinderella" fairy tale
- "Limitless with Chris Hemsworth" – The new series finds the "Thor" star trying to transform himself by training for six extraordinary challenges.
Disney+ Day First Looks and Announcements
Along with trailers and clips, Disney+ also revealed images, concept art, and just regular ol' title announcements from movies and shows coming to the streaming service over the next couple of years:
- "Cheaper by the Dozen" - Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff teased the upcoming reimagining of the family comedy franchise
-
- "Disenchanted" - Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey announced when the "Enchanted" sequel will arrive on Disney+
- "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" – John Mulaney and Andy Samberg discussed the live-action CGI hybrid movie
- "Cars on the Road" – Lightning McQueen and Mater are going on a cross country trip with wild adventures in a new animated series
- "Win or Lose" – Pixar has a new animated series about a co-ed softball team vying for the championship
- "The Spiderwick Chronicles" – The book series is being adapted again, but this time as a TV series
- "Hocus Pocus 2" – The Sanderson Sisters are back and they've still got it
- "Tiana" – "The Princess Frog" is being given an animated spin-off series
Finally, even though this is Hulu news rather than Disney+ news, 20th Century Studios now falls under the Disney banner, and they announced that the upcoming "Predator" sequel (formerly known as "Skulls") now has the much better title of "Prey" instead. The movie is set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago and the story follows Naru, the skilled warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator.
That's all for Disney+ Day 2021, folks! We're bound to hear more about these movies and shows in the coming months, so stay tuned!