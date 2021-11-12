All The Disney+ Day 2021 Trailers, First Looks, And News From Disney's Hype Extravaganza

Happy Disney+ Day! The Walt Disney Company took over the internet today to reveal a series of trailers, first look photos, and various announcements about upcoming movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ over the next couple years. This included a cavalcade of sneak peeks at upcoming Disney+ TV shows from Marvel Studios, a glimpse at the "Star Wars" series "Obi-Wan Kenobi," a new animated series from Pixar Animation, and the return of the "Cars" franchise in TV form. Plus, we got first looks from "Hocus Pocus 2" and a new "Baymax" series, and there are updates on "Disenchanted," the "Willow" sequel series, and the new "Predator" movie, even though the latter falls outside the Disney+ arena.

Get the full round-up below of all the Disney+ Day trailers, first looks, and announcements worth hearing about!