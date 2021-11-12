Disney's Latest Cheaper By The Dozen Remake Gets A Release Date
Disney+ Day is bringing us a major look at the future of the streaming service, assuring that there will be plenty of stuff for subscribers to stream at their heart's content. One such thing that will be available for our eyeballs in just a few months is the studio's "Cheaper By the Dozen" reboot, which now has a release date, as well as a logo. Check it out.
Cheaper By the Dozen, an Original Movie, is streaming March 2022 on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/4mfuIZ8wWA
— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
The rebooted flick, which stars Zach Braff ("Scrubs") and Gabrielle Union ("Bring It On") in the lead roles, will be here in March of 2022. Plan accordingly. While we didn't get a trailer, we did get a brief video of the two announcing the date, with some cringe-worthy back and forth. Of use was Union's description of the movie's plot, with the actor saying, "It's an update on the classic comedy centered on a multi-racial, blended family of 12, navigating a hectic home life while managing their family business."
.@ItsGabrielleU and @ZachBraff are giving you a dozen reasons to be excited this #DisneyPlusDay. pic.twitter.com/r8Sr0nQmQ7
— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
Kenya Barris ("Black-Ish") penned the screenplay for the reboot, with Gail Lerner ("Grace and Frankie") in the director's chair. Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo A. Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote, and Luke Prael round out the main ensemble.
While we didn't get an actual trailer during today's festivities (at least not as of this writing), that will surely be coming sooner rather than later with the release date roughly four months away.
A Quick Turnaround Reboot
Disney purchased most of Fox's media assets for a whopping $71 billion (and change) back in 2019, making for one of the biggest media mergers in history. The thinking was that the studio could use Fox's massive catalog of IP to bolster its streaming offerings. That has proven to be true, and in this case they're rebooting a franchise that was last rebooted less than two decades ago (2003's "Cheaper by the Dozen" was itself a remake of the 1950 film of the same name).
"Cheaper By the Dozen" was released by 20th Century Fox in 2003, with Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt leading the way, and Shawn Levy behind the camera. It was a massive hit, paving the way for a sequel in 2005. They earned a combined $325 million at the box office. That, to Disney, was enough to indicate that this was worth updating for slightly younger audiences, or people who have nostalgia for 15 years ago, on Disney+.
