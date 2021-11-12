Disney's Latest Cheaper By The Dozen Remake Gets A Release Date

Disney+ Day is bringing us a major look at the future of the streaming service, assuring that there will be plenty of stuff for subscribers to stream at their heart's content. One such thing that will be available for our eyeballs in just a few months is the studio's "Cheaper By the Dozen" reboot, which now has a release date, as well as a logo. Check it out.

The rebooted flick, which stars Zach Braff ("Scrubs") and Gabrielle Union ("Bring It On") in the lead roles, will be here in March of 2022. Plan accordingly. While we didn't get a trailer, we did get a brief video of the two announcing the date, with some cringe-worthy back and forth. Of use was Union's description of the movie's plot, with the actor saying, "It's an update on the classic comedy centered on a multi-racial, blended family of 12, navigating a hectic home life while managing their family business."

Kenya Barris ("Black-Ish") penned the screenplay for the reboot, with Gail Lerner ("Grace and Frankie") in the director's chair. Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo A. Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote, and Luke Prael round out the main ensemble.

While we didn't get an actual trailer during today's festivities (at least not as of this writing), that will surely be coming sooner rather than later with the release date roughly four months away.