Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett Is Now On Disney+, Here's A Trailer

Boba Fett made himself known to the world at large in his brief but memorable appearance in "The Empire Strikes Back." However, he first appeared in an animated segment in the otherwise terrible "Star Wars Holiday Special," which only aired (officially anyway) once before George Lucas attempted to wipe it from existence. The character was mostly played by Jeremy Bulloch on screen, and was voiced by Jason Wingreen. Despite very little screentime and virtually no dialogue, the bounty hunter was a huge hit.

Following his unceremonious plummet into the Sarlacc pit in "Return of the Jedi," fans waited years for the character's return, with his status remaining nebulous in the official canon. Disney and Lucasfilm finally granted that wish in "The Mandalorian" season 2, with Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett in "Attack of the Clones," taking on the role. The well-received return paved the way for a spin-off, "The Book of Boba Fett," which is debuting on Disney+ in December. Fett, after all these years, is finally getting his chance to shine in the spotlight.

