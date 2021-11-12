Ice Age: Adventures Of Buck Wild Trailer: Will The Ice Age Franchise Last Longer Than The Actual Ice Age?

"Ice Age" started off as a Fox franchise, but now Disney owns Fox, which means they own "Ice Age," too. And rather than let "Ice Age" melt away, the House of Mouse will keep things going with the Disney+ film "Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild." In the animated feature, Buck, Crash and Eddie will go "on an adventure in the Dinosaur World." Good for them! John C. Donkin directs the pic, with a script by Ray DeLaurentis and William Schifrin.

The cast includes Simon Pegg as Buck, Seann William Scott as Crash, and Josh Peck as Eddie. And maybe some other "Ice Age" characters will pop up, too. You never know. Again, I've never seen a single "Ice Age" movie, so I have no idea who any of these characters are. But you might! In which case, please enjoy the list of names I just provided you with. Anyway, I guess we have to wonder now if Disney will keep the series going after this. Will we get even more "Ice Age" movies headed to Disney+? I wouldn't be surprised if the answer is yes. But it's worth noting that this is the first "Ice Age" project not produced by Blue Sky Studios but rather 20th Century Animation. It's also worth noting that the original plan was for this to be a TV series rather than a film.

"Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild" arrives on Disney+ in 2022.