Spider-Man: Freshman Year Will Explore Peter Parker's Early Days In Disney+ Animated Series
Over the past few years we've watched Tom Holland's Peter Parker grow up in the MCU, going from a bubbly kid with superpowers to a full blown Avenger. It went so fast that we forgot to savor his childhood! But now that Marvel is in full-on powerhouse mode, churning out not just movies but new series, they have just enough wiggle room to jump back in time. That's right — we're heading back to high school with our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man!
Along with more announcements than their Twitter account can keep up with, Disney surprised us with news of "Spider-Man: Freshman Year," a new animated series about Peter Parker's early days as a hero.
The show follows the teen hero "on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike [any] we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character's early comic book roots." The series is set to be written and executive produced by Jeff Trammel, known for his work on other animated series such as "Craig of the Creek" and "The Owl House."
No word yet on whether or not Tom Holland will reprise his role as the voice of the webslinger, but fingers crossed. So far, Peter has appeared in one other Disney+ series, joining the chaos of Marvel's "What If...?" There, Spidey was voiced by Hudson Thames. Holland is next set to appear in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" this December, a film distributed by Sony Pictures as part of their unique deal with Marvel Studios. The film will mark the end of Holland's contractual obligations, but he's expressed a desire to continue on as Peter Parker.
What Will Spider-Man Freshman Year Be About?
So what do we know about this new series? Other than the brief descriptor given by Marvel Studios, very little! But the title of the show actually offers us a pretty sweet hint. A 2015 comic run, "Spidey" also shares the name "Freshman Year" for one of its special volumes. The comic has a lot in common with the story outlined for this new series, as it also follows Peter in the early days of high school, navigating typical teenage struggles alongside the madness of being a hero. Here's the synopsis for the "Spidey: Freshman Year."
It's action, adventure and hilarity in equal measure as we head back to high school to explore Peter Parker's early days as Spider-Man! Navigating your teen years is tough enough, but Peter also has to contend with a never-ending merry-go-round of Spider-Man madness courtesy of the best rogues' gallery in comics! We're talking Doctor Octopus, Sandman, the Vulture, Electro, Kraven, the Scorpion – and believe it or not, Doctor Doom! But could our young hero ever be ready for an archnemesis like the Green Goblin? Black Panther and Captain America guest-star as Spidey learns the ropes of heroism — but fun time is over when the Sinister Six strikes! Can a lone Spidey defeat his most powerful foes all at the same time? Return to a classic era, and discover what made Spider-Man the world's greatest super hero!
If we know anything about Spider-Man, it's the fact that he thrives in animation. "Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse" is one of the best superhero movies of the past decade, and the various Spidey-centric animated series out in the world have a place in everyone's hearts. It's easy to imagine "Spider-Man: Freshman Year" following in those impeccable footsteps.