Spider-Man: Freshman Year Will Explore Peter Parker's Early Days In Disney+ Animated Series

Over the past few years we've watched Tom Holland's Peter Parker grow up in the MCU, going from a bubbly kid with superpowers to a full blown Avenger. It went so fast that we forgot to savor his childhood! But now that Marvel is in full-on powerhouse mode, churning out not just movies but new series, they have just enough wiggle room to jump back in time. That's right — we're heading back to high school with our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man!

Along with more announcements than their Twitter account can keep up with, Disney surprised us with news of "Spider-Man: Freshman Year," a new animated series about Peter Parker's early days as a hero.

The show follows the teen hero "on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike [any] we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character's early comic book roots." The series is set to be written and executive produced by Jeff Trammel, known for his work on other animated series such as "Craig of the Creek" and "The Owl House."

No word yet on whether or not Tom Holland will reprise his role as the voice of the webslinger, but fingers crossed. So far, Peter has appeared in one other Disney+ series, joining the chaos of Marvel's "What If...?" There, Spidey was voiced by Hudson Thames. Holland is next set to appear in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" this December, a film distributed by Sony Pictures as part of their unique deal with Marvel Studios. The film will mark the end of Holland's contractual obligations, but he's expressed a desire to continue on as Peter Parker.