Willow First Look: The Legend Continues In A New Disney+ Series

Ron Howard serves as an executive producer alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. Michelle Rejwan ("Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"), Wendy Mericle ("Arrow"), Jonathan Kasdan ("Solo: A Star Wars Story"), and Roopesh Parekh ("His Dark Materials") also executive produce. Initially, Jon M. Chu ("Crazy Rich Asians," "In the Heights") was set to direct the "Willow" show's pilot but dropped out in January 2021 due to production delays and personal reasons. Jonathan Entwistle ("The End of the F***ing World", "I Am Not Okay with This") stepped in to replace Chu but quickly left "Willow" due to scheduling issues. In July 2021, Stephen Woolfenden ("Outlander") filled Entwistle's spot and finished filming the first two episodes of the eight episode series.

Warwick Davis is reprising his role as Willow and acts opposite of Erin Kellyman ("Solo: A Star Wars Story", "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"), Ellie Bamber ("Nocturnal Animals"), Ruby Cruz ("Mare of Easttown"), and Tony Revolori ("The Grand Budapest Hotel"). "Cruella", "Mad Max: Fury Road", and "The Favourite" assistant costume designer Sarah Young is on board as the series' lead costume designer. It's unclear if any other past cast members will reprise their role in the series, but it seems like the heart of the original story will carry on through Davis and Howard's involvement especially.

Few specific details have been released about the series' plot, but there will definitely be new creatures to battle, magic and sorcery abound, and plenty of excitement for Willow on his next epic adventure. Filming for the series takes place in remote areas of Wales where the original film was also shot. The sequel series will also take place years after the original tale told in the 1988 film. Some of the elements that make "Willow" a timeless classic are the character's courage and determination as well as themes of good versus evil. It appears as though the Disney + series will propel the storyline forward by enhancing the world instead of merely revisiting the '80s script through a modern lens.