Limitless With Chris Hemsworth Trailer: Thor Proves He's Even More Invincible Than We Thought

If you're anything like me and you feel that seeing Chris Hemsworth in the occasional Marvel movie nowadays is just simply not enough, you will be delighted to learn that he has joined forces with Disney+ and National Geographic on a new series, "Limitless With Chris Hemsworth."

Disney+ announced the new six-part documentary on Friday, November 12, during Disney+ Day. "How can we live longer and stronger? Push the boundaries of human potential in #LimitlessWithChrisHemsworth, an Original Series from @NatGeo, streaming in 2022 only on #DisneyPlus," the streamer revealed this morning via Twitter.

The tweet also included a short trailer, which is certainly a feast for the eyes if you're thirsty for Hemsworth (like me). But it also reveals some interesting things about who the "Thor" star is as a person and what he wants the rest of his life to look like going forward.

"You're probably asking yourself why I'm dangling off a rope a thousand feet off the ground," the actor asks, breaking the fourth wall while in mid-air at the beginning of a trailer. "I'm asking the same question. Well, Disney wanted to make a show about longevity. Turns out this has something to do with it. Here we go."

To give you a clearer picture of what we're in for here, the camera pulls out to reveal that Hemsworth had been dangling from a long rope attached to a cable car on a suspended track above him — and then he proceeds to climb up the rope. Yes, that is Avenger-in-real-life stuff, folks. "I'm getting older now and I don't feel invincible," Hemsworth says in a voiceover, as the visual shows footage from several different medical tests as well as endurance challenges in the wild. "It makes me want to push myself to such an extreme and live as long as I can."