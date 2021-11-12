Limitless With Chris Hemsworth Trailer: Thor Proves He's Even More Invincible Than We Thought
If you're anything like me and you feel that seeing Chris Hemsworth in the occasional Marvel movie nowadays is just simply not enough, you will be delighted to learn that he has joined forces with Disney+ and National Geographic on a new series, "Limitless With Chris Hemsworth."
Disney+ announced the new six-part documentary on Friday, November 12, during Disney+ Day. "How can we live longer and stronger? Push the boundaries of human potential in #LimitlessWithChrisHemsworth, an Original Series from @NatGeo, streaming in 2022 only on #DisneyPlus," the streamer revealed this morning via Twitter.
The tweet also included a short trailer, which is certainly a feast for the eyes if you're thirsty for Hemsworth (like me). But it also reveals some interesting things about who the "Thor" star is as a person and what he wants the rest of his life to look like going forward.
"You're probably asking yourself why I'm dangling off a rope a thousand feet off the ground," the actor asks, breaking the fourth wall while in mid-air at the beginning of a trailer. "I'm asking the same question. Well, Disney wanted to make a show about longevity. Turns out this has something to do with it. Here we go."
To give you a clearer picture of what we're in for here, the camera pulls out to reveal that Hemsworth had been dangling from a long rope attached to a cable car on a suspended track above him — and then he proceeds to climb up the rope. Yes, that is Avenger-in-real-life stuff, folks. "I'm getting older now and I don't feel invincible," Hemsworth says in a voiceover, as the visual shows footage from several different medical tests as well as endurance challenges in the wild. "It makes me want to push myself to such an extreme and live as long as I can."
Limitless With Chris Hemsworth Trailer
According to production company Nutopia, the series chronicles the beloved Marvel star as he "embarks on an epic mission to transform himself by training for six extraordinary challenges, showing how to fight aging at every stage of life — and in doing so discovers how we can all live healthier, smarter and longer lives." It was thrilling to watch Hemsworth take his body to the limit in this trailer and it looks as though the series is set to be fun, informative, and transformative.
"Each episode will tackle a different way we can live better for longer: regenerating damage, maximizing strength, building resilience, shocking the body, supercharging memory and confronting mortality. Hemsworth will meet leading longevity scientists who believe that the key to staying young lies in rooting out and reversing the ravages of time before they take hold, and learn secrets from superhumans who demonstrate the mind-blowing extent of human potential. In 'Limitless,' Hemsworth will come face-to-face with his own mortality, testing ways to extend his healthy life in challenges that will stretch his physical and mental abilities."
Nutopia and Protozoa Pictures are producing the series for Disney+, with Jane Root and Arif Nurmohamed as executive producers for Nutopia and acclaimed director Darren Aronofsky executive producing alongside Ari Handel for Protozoa Pictures. Hemsworth and Ben Grayson will also serve as executive producers. Ruth Shurman will serve as showrunner on the series. Though we don't yet have an exact release date for the series, it is confirmed to drop some time in 2022.