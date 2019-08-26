This year’s D23 Expo has come and gone, but the fan convention was practically with news about every aspect of Disney, from its theme parks to movies and TV shows. So here’s a complete roundup of all of /Film’s D23 coverage in one easy-to-access location, marking the best place to visit to make sure you didn’t miss a single major announcement over the weekend. Read on for news from Disney+, Marvel, Pixar, Walt Disney Animation, and more.



Marvel Studios

Kit Harington will go from playing a knight on Game of Thrones to playing Dane Whitman, AKA Black Knight, in The Eternals.

Black Panther 2 lands itself a May 2022 release date.

Hulk will now have some big green company: a She Hulk series is coming to Disney+.

Game of Thrones director Matt Shakman will helm WandaVision; Thor and Ant-Man characters will appear in the series.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier will bring back Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter; Wyatt Russell is set to play John Walker, AKA U.S. Agent.

Ready for a Moon Knight series?

What If? footage reveals Peggy Carter as Captain America and more.

Kate Herron is directing the Loki series.

Disney+ is bringing Kamala Khan to life with a Ms. Marvel series.

Get your first look at Black Widow with an official poster.

Star Wars

A Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker teaser brought new footage to D23; Read our description.

Get your first real look at The Mandalorian with a trailer.

Yes, Ewan McGregor is set to reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a yet-to-be-titled Disney+ series.

The Rise of Skywalker poster features the return of an old enemy.

Check out photos of The Mandalorian costumes.

Have a close look at the Jet Trooper from The Rise of Skywalker.

Live-Action Disney Movies

Remember Cruella de Vil, the woman who wants to murder dogs? She’s hot now.

Here are our thoughts on the Mulan footage revealed at D23.

Jungle Cruise debuted two different (fun) trailers.

Disney+ Trailers

One Day at Disney follows a day in the life of people at Disney around the world.

Get into the holiday spirit with Noelle, starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader.

Ready to go full Goldblum?

Encore is a reality series about high school musicals with Kristen Bell.

Yep, there’s a live-action Lady and the Tramp movie.

View the posters for all these shows, and more, here.

Pixar/Walt Disney Animation

New Frozen 2 footage teases answers and mysteries.

Concept art from Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon, inspired by the beautiful and diverse cultures of Southeast Asia.

Pixar’s Soul is all about jazz, baby!

Pixar’s Onward footage sends Chris Pratt and Tom Holland on a fantasy adventure.

Theme Parks

Disney announces a new Main Street parade, a new Genie app, a Frozen roller coaster, and more.

Check into the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge hotel; see more photos here.

Epcot is getting a massive overhaul.

Wondering what that “massive overhaul” includes? Click here.

Disney is turning that Mary Poppins sequel into a ride.

WEB, aka the Worldwide Engineering Brigade, is a part of Disney’s theme park narrative that’s tied into Avengers Campus.

A new ride lets you climb aboard the Quinjet, one of the signature vehicles of The Avengers.

First footage for Rise of the Resistance, a new ride at Galaxy’s Edge.

See concept art from Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

Watch a video tour through the D23 Imagineering & Archives Pavilions.

Check out Eric Tan’s posters honoring the past, present, and future of Epcot.

Concept art and more revealed for Disney’s Marvel Land, now called Avengers Campus.