There’s a lot more to the upcoming roster of Marvel projects in the works for Disney+, and this one is definitely coming from the more obscure side of Marvel Comics.

Moon Knight (aka Marc Spector) is a character who has been referred to as Marvel’s own version of Batman. The comic book series focuses on a mentally disturbed mercenary turned superhero with dissociative identity disorder who may or may not communicate with a lunar god that gives him superhuman strength under the light of the moon.

On the D23 stage, Kevin Feige confirmed that a Moon Knight TV show is on the way, calling it an “action adventure series” about a mercenary left for dead in the desert. Does he have powers, or is he crazy?

Just announced at #D23Expo, MOON KNIGHT, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/1lxeMzjOA8 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 23, 2019

At one time a few years ago, there was even discussion about possibly including the character in one of the live-action Marvel shows that Netflix was producing that came together to form The Defenders. Since that Netflix deal is done, and Marvel has moved over to Disney+, it makes sense that there’s still interest behind the scenes in bringing that character to life.

Since Marvel aims to expand into some of the more obscure, potentially more risky side of Marvel Comics for Disney+ shows, the character of Moon Knight makes perfect sense as an addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, Warren Ellis’ run of Moon Knight comics would be perfect for a television series since it shifts between genres in each issues according to Marc Spector’s different personalities. That’s something that could easily be applied to the episodic format.

The addition of Moon Knight to the MCU is interesting too, because the character has been a key part of New Avengers. On top of that, the character’s high tech gear was actually created by Hawkeye 5,000 years in the past when the West Coast Avengers traveled back to Ancient Egypt, gave weapons to priests there to protect themselves from threats, and that gear was handed down to Moon Knight. That’s not likely something that will make it into the MCU in exactly that way, but Hawkeye did just get done time traveling, so who knows what’s possible at this point?

For what it’s worth, there has been recent chatter from Marvel fans about Keanu Reeves being the perfect person to play Moon Knight, and Avengers: Endgame co-directors Anthony & Joe Russo even agreed as much. Combine that with the fact that there have been talks about Keanu Reeves taking some kind of role in the MCU, and that certainly raises our eyebrows a bit.

But for now, all we know is there’s a Moon Knight series on the way, and you can color us intrigued for now.