With Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run as the only ride in Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge so far, the new Star Wars-themed expansion has been impressive, but still feels a bit incomplete. But soon, guests will be able to step onto Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, a massive dark ride with action that’s set in between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

At this morning’s D23 presentation, Disney parks chairman Bob Chapek unveiled a new Galaxy’s Edge commercial that contains tons of new Rise of the Resistance footage, and the official video has been released online. Check it out below.



Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Footage

New footage of “Rise of the Resistance” ride at Galaxy’s Edge!!! #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/lQrNGNtG0C — Christina Radish (@ChristinaRadish) August 25, 2019

Starting off with a hologram version of Vi briefing guests as they enter the attraction, it quickly shows Kylo Ren’s lightsaber slicing through the ceiling of the ride vehicle (something that may just be for dramatic effect in this commercial, and not something that actually happens during the ride).

This attraction has been touted as “the most immersive and advanced attraction ever imagined in a Disney Park,” and you can read the official description of the ride below:

When it opens, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will blur the lines between fantasy and reality and will put guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance. Guests will be recruited to join Rey and General Organa at a secret base. Along the way, they will be captured by a First Order Star Destroyer. With the help of some heroes of the Resistance, they break out and must escape the Star Destroyer, protect the secret base, and stay one step ahead of Kylo Ren.

Earlier this year, rumors began to fly that Rise of the Resistance would be a 28-minute experience from entrance to exit, and that the attraction would house a staggering 305 animatronic figures and droids, 50-100 of which are expected to be Stormtroopers. (Not to mention the full sized AT-ATs, which you saw in the footage.) There are supposedly 18 different show scenes and five different ride systems designed to give slightly different experiences to guests; if you want beat-for-beat details about what’s in store, you can find those here.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance opens at Walt Disney World first, debuting on December 5, 2019. Then it will hit Disneyland on January 17, 2020 – meaning only Disney World visitors will have the (brief) chance to experience the ride in real time without knowing what happens in The Rise of Skywalker.