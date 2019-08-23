Encore! Trailer Kristen Bell

If the thought of going back to high school terrifies you, and the thought of performing on a stage gives you full-body shivers, the new Disney+ series Encore!, which combines those two things, may be enough to send you running for the hills. But for those who are looking for uplifting reality programming and are fans of the delightful Kristen Bell (Frozen, Veronica Mars), this could be a nice surprise. The first trailer for the show debuted at this year’s D23 Expo, and you can check it out below.

That’s the first trailer for Encore!, a show that I am absolutely not interested in on a personal level, but one that I think past and present theater kids everywhere will enjoy. And while I normally don’t advocate for “turn off your brain” entertainment, this actually looks like the perfect show to come home to after a long day’s work. Who doesn’t want to just plop down on the couch and watch a bunch of middle aged people try to recapture their glory days, while singing off-key and having Kristen Bell cheer them on?

This is going to be a Day One title, which means it’ll be available to stream on November 12, 2019.

