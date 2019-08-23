The Incredible Hulk has been a scene-stealer on the big screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade, but now everyone’s favorite giant green rage monster is no longer alone: a She-Hulk Disney+ series is heading to the new streaming service from Marvel Studios. The show was announced at the Disney+ panel at the D23 convention and while it’s still early days for the project, here’s what we know.

The new show will follow Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, who is Bruce Banner’s cousin in the comics and receives an emergency blood transfusion that gives her a milder form of a transformation into her her own version of the Hulk. But while pre-Avengers: Endgame Bruce Banner struggled to control his temper, She-Hulk is able to basically live normally while having green skin and super strength. In fact, she’s a lawyer, so this could end up be the MCU’s first legal drama. The most beloved She-Hulk comic also tend to be very funny, with Jennifer dabbling in superhuman law, so there is a lot of fun stuff to mine here.

Although Bruce Banner and his angry counterpart headlined their own MCU movie with 2008’s oft-forgotten The Incredible Hulk, the character truly became a favorite among audiences when he became an ongoing supporting character. He stole scenes in The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, leading people to wonder when he would get the solo spotlight again. That clearly isn’t happening here, but will Mark Ruffalo show up in this series? We don’t have confirmation about that yet, but it seems like a given.

The Hulk’s film appearances have proved tricky due to ongoing legal red tape. You see, Ang Lee’s 2003 film Hulk was distributed by Universal, who also had a hand in the 2008 film. For some time, that meant they had a right to be involved in future Hulk films, and once Disney acquired Marvel, that was no longer an option. But perhaps something was resolved behind-the-scenes. Maybe that deal only applies to theatrical releases, or maybe that’s part of the reason we’re getting a She-Hulk series here instead of seeing a more traditional Hulk show. In any case, She-Hulk will smash up the streaming in a brand new show of her own, and it sounds like this could be a lot of fun.