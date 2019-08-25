The D23 Expo pulled out all the stops this morning when they announced the first ever Mary Poppins ride is coming to Epcot at Walt Disney World. Several dancers came out and performed a “Step In Time” dance number on stage – including Disney legend Dick Van Dyke, who is 93 years old but was still dancing among the rest of them. Here’s what we know about the new attraction so far.

After Dick Van Dyke’s well-deserved standing ovation, it was announced that Epcot’s United Kingdom pavilion will welcome the first attraction inspired by Mary Poppins. Guests will step in time down Cherry Tree Lane past Admiral Boom’s house, then enter Number 17, home of the Banks family, where your adventure will begin.

That’s sadly all the information we have at the moment, so it’s unclear whether this will be more of a walkthrough experience, potentially with other locations from the film(s) to explore, or if you’ll enter the Banks house and then sit down on a ride vehicle of some kind – it’s still too early to tell. But it probably doesn’t hurt that last year’s Mary Poppins Returns, while not being a great movie, pulled in $350 million worldwide, establishing it as a continually viable piece of intellectual property for the Mouse House. We’ll keep you posted as soon as we learn more. Here’s a piece of art to tease the attraction: