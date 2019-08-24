Marvel’s Black Panther was a phenomenon. Not only did the movie earn rave reviews and take in boffo box office, it was also nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Can Marvel strike gold twice with Black Panther II? There’s definitely a damn good chance, since Ryan Coogler is returning to write and direct. The first tease of Black Panther 2 popped-up at this year’s D23 Expo – here’s what we saw.

Ryan Coogler appeared onstage at D23 to reveal that the treatment for Black Panther II, which is still untitled, is complete. Coogler was tight-lipped on who the villain would be for the sequel to the 2018 smash hit, but did announce the theatrical release date would be May 6, 2022.

“I’m working on it trying to give fans something special,” Coogler said.

Chadwick Boseman returns as T’Challa / Black Panther in Black Panther 2, Ryan Coogler’s follow-up to his mega-Marvel hit. When asked in the past what he hoped to explore in the sequel, Ryan Coogler said: “Without getting into specifics, what I’ll say is something that I kind of, you know, what I struggled with at first is the difference between T’Challa in the comic books versus T’Challa in the MCU. And I always think that the differences lie in how old he was when he lost his father.”

Black Panther hits theaters on May 6, 2022.