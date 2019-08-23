Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany are back to reprise their roles as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and The Vision (respectively) in WandaVision, a Marvel Studios Disney+ show which Olsen promises will explore those characters in a deeper way than they’ve been explored so far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here’s what we learned from today’s D23 presentation about the new series, including the news that Matt Shakman will direct and what other MCU characters will show up.



We already knew that Teyonah Parris was on board playing an older version of Monica Rambeau, the precocious young girl from the 1990s-set Captain Marvel, and we knew that not only will Wanda Maximoff be appearing in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, but the events of WandaVision will directly tie in with that film. But at D23, we got some more details about what we can expect from the series.

First, we learned that Monica won’t be the only familiar face showing up again. Kat Dennings, who played the beleaguered intern Darcy in Thor and Thor: The Dark World, will reprise her role on the show. Also back: Jimmy Woo, the government agent played by Randall Park in Ant-Man and the Wasp. How will these two figure into the plot? That’s a good question, as none of these characters have a reason to be in the same room together. Meanwhile, it was also announced that Kathryn Hahn will be playing a “noisy neighbor.” So take from that what you will!

The panel also confirmed that Matt Shakman, a television veteran whose credits include It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Game of Thrones, will direct the series. While the series has not started shooting yet, Shakman, Olsen and Bettany did take the stage to tease what was to come, describing WandaVision as “wacky,” “fun,” “funny” and “epic.” It was also described as being half MCU epic and half sitcom. So once again, take from this what you will! Even Marvel’s Kevin Feige admitted that they were making the show sound crazier which each new reveal, noting that the series is something they could have never made as a movie but can only exist on Disney+.

The fact that they hadn’t started shooting yet did not stop them from bringing a teaser. The brief footage was eerie and bizarre, cutting between scenes from The Dick Van Dyke Show and Wanda and Vision from the MCU films. Creepy music plays as the image fills with static and voice declares “That concludes our broadcast day.”

WandaVision arrives on Disney+ in Spring 2021. If you’ll excuse me, I’ll be off replacing the title words in Foreigner’s 1978 song “Double Vision” with “WandaVision.”