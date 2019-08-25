Marvel Studios already made their big presentation at The D23 Expo, but that wasn’t all they had to show off to fans eager to see more from the upcoming Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The first Black Widow poster has been revealed from The D23 show floor, showing off not only a new suit for Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, but also our first look at David Harbour suited up as Alexei, the Red Guardian, as well as the rest of the supporting cast. Check out the new Black Widow poster below, and also get a glimpse at some new concept art with Natasha sporting a significantly different look than we’re used to seeing her in.

Black Widow Poster

It looks like the Black Widow poster is being handed out to some attendees at The D23 Expo. Marvel’s concept artist Andy Park grabbed an image of the poster in the flesh and posted it on Twitter. Park designed the poster, which isn’t an official one sheet meant for theaters, but more of a concept art poster that appears to be created as a D23 exclusive.

As you can see, Natasha’s suit is taking even more cues from her comic book origins. Not only are there some gray accents on the suit itself, but she has golden gauntlets and a belt buckle with the Black Widow logo on it. There’s no guarantee that this will be exactly how Scarlett Johansson appears in the movie, but spy photos have shown that at least the gray accents made it onto set.

However, the most exciting detail to be spotted is David Harbour to the right of Scarlett Johansson. He’s suited up as Red Guardian, who is basically the Russian equivalent of Captain America, in case that wasn’t clear from his red face helmet and the star on his chest. Also pictures are Rachel Weisz as Milena, Florence Pugh as Yelena, and the rest of the supporting cast, not to mention Taskmaster above Natasha’s head.

But that’s not the only cool new glimpse at Black Widow that was revealed at D23.

Germain Lussier over at io9 caught some shots of this prop suit on display at the Marvel booth, showing off a white body suit for Black Widow. The plaque included next to the suit clearly says it will be seen in Black Widow, perhaps when she needs to hide among a more snow-covered environment.

Along with the real suit, some concept art was revealed elsewhere during the convention, and MCU Direct has it:

Newly-revealed official concept art for the #BlackWidow movie shows Natasha Romanoff wearing her new white suit! pic.twitter.com/9ILTRmlJNX — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) August 25, 2019

We’re still relatively in the dark when it comes to the story at the center of Black Widow, but since it’s the first movie out of the gate for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’ll know more sooner than later. In the meantime, check out our recap of the footage shown to San Diego Comic-Con audiences over here.

Black Widow arrives in theaters on May 1, 2020.