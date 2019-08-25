Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge lets you fly the Millennium Falcon, so it only makes sense that when the upcoming Avengers Campus attraction opens at Disney’s California Adventure, you’ll be able to take out a certain Marvel vehicle for a spin.

At The D23 Expo’s panel about upcoming Disney Parks attractions, a new ride was announced that will let you step onboard a Quinjet, one of the signature vehicles of The Avengers, to fly alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in a battle down in Wakanda and more. Basically, it sounds like Marvel’s version of Star Tours with a little bit of the Millennium Falcon Smuggler’s Run attraction thrown in for good measure, but the ride itself might offer a new kind of experience. Check out some concept art of the Disneyland Avengers Quinjet ride below.

This ride will be part of Phase Two of the Avengers Campus theme park plans at California Adventure in Disneyland in Anaheim, California. That means, much like the Rise of the Resistance ride at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, it likely won’t be ready to go when the park expansion first opens.

The Disney Parks Blog says, “You will team up alongside the Avengers in a battle to save our world against one of the most powerful villains they have ever faced.” As you can see in the concept art above, it looks like Marvel’s heroes are dealing with some kind of nasty, giant insect infestation.

But also in the concept art appear to be theme park attendees in little rocket chairs. Will this have the seating style of the Soarin’ ride in California Adventure? Or will the chairs really move around independently in the ride’s environment? Another piece of concept art only raises more questions about the ride mechanics:

As you can see, those rocket chairs are flying high above Wakanda, where the high-tech African nation’s shields have been activated, just as they were in Avengers: Infinity War.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any answers about how this ride will function at this time because, as Disney Parks says, “Imagineers are hard at work conceiving an all-new innovative ride system to put you in the middle of this action.” So it sounds like the art depicting riders moving individually through the action is an experience they’re trying to capture. How incredible would it be to fly through a battlefield where all your favorite Avengers are fighting a deadly alien horde?

There’s no opening date window for Avengers Campus yet, but we’ll keep you posted.