With Avengers: Endgame now the highest grossing movie of all time, the hunger for all things Marvel superhero continues to grow. And Disney is looking to capitalize on that hunger with their newest theme park land at Disney California Adventure, which will transport visitors into the Marvel Cinematic Universe via rides, attractions, shops, and restaurants.

A slew of new reveals about the new land were made at the D23 Expo, including a name: Avengers Campus. Here’s what you need to know.

/Film’s Peter Sciretta was on-hand for the official reveal of Avengers Campus at D23. As the name implies, the land is themed around a special installation where visitors are being recruited to fight alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. And like all modern theme park lands, there will be storytelling inherent in the space. For example, we’ll learn that the Avengers are building campuses in Disney parks worldwide, which makes for a great reason for parks across the globe to have their own Marvel-themed land.

These new details align with what we heard from a previous description:

The Avengers are setting up new Headquarters and training facilities around the globe to inspire all potential recruits willing to step up and become something more. As part of this global initiative, Tony Stark has founded the Worldwide Engineering Brigade — or WEB for short— to develop advancements in super-powered technology, including new enhancements to Spider-Man’s suit as their debut project. By bringing together the world’s brightest young inventors, the WEB is creating new interfaces that will empower all of us to join the ranks of Earth’s Mightiest.

At this time, the exact ride and attraction line-up is hazy, but there is going to be a Spider-Man thrill ride and a microbrewery themed around Ant-Man. We expect to learn more as D23 continues. In the meantime, here is some art showcasing what the land will look like, including the “Mission Statement” of Avengers Campus:

And speaking of that Spider-Man thrill ride:

And while we’re at it, how about that Ant-Man microbrewery? Here you go:

Seeing Marvel characters in a Disney theme park will always feel a little weird. Not just because we’re not used to seeing Iron Man stand alongside Mickey Mouse yet, but because Marvel comic book characters used to be the domain of Disney’s biggest theme park rival, Universal Studios. In fact, the theme park rights to most Marvel characters still lie with Universal, who can make use of them in their parks east of the Mississippi River. This is why Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park in Florida still has a Marvel superhero land and why Florida’s Walt Disney World can only work with a limited collection of comic book characters in their east coast parks (a Guardians of the Galaxy ride is being built at Epcot, for example).

In other words: expect most of this Marvel Land goodness to be exclusive to Disneyland and the international parks for now.