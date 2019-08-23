lady and the tramp D23

Disney continues their live-action remake trend with Lady and the Tramp, a title destined for their streaming service Disney+. You might think it’s a bit silly to take a movie about talking dogs and do it as live-action, but Disney’s gonna Disney, folks. Like the animated film from 1955, Lady and the Tramp follows an ” upper-middle-class” dog who strikes up a romance with a street-living mutt. Sparks, and spaghetti fly. The first trailer debuted at D23 before arriving online and you can watch it below.

Lady and the Tramp Trailer

Lady and the Tramp is directed by Charlie Bean, with a cast that includes Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux as the voices of the titular characters. Kiersey Clemons, Thomas Mann, Yvette Nicole Brown, Adrian Martinez, and Arturo Castro take on live-action roles. The rest of the voice cast features Sam Elliott, Ashley Jensen, Benedict Wong, and Janelle Monáe.

Lady and the Tramp will be released exclusively on Disney+ on November 12, 2019.

In Lady and the Tramp an upper-middle-class American cocker spaniel named Lady (Tessa Thompson) who meets a streetsmart, downtown stray mongrel called the Tramp (Justin Theroux), and the two embark on many romantic adventures including that iconic spaghetti smooch scene.

