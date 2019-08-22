Disney announced at this year’s D23 Expo that its much buzzed-about secret project is a Disney+ documentary project offering an inside look at the day-to-day lives of cast members at the Walt Disney Company across the world. Titled One Day at Disney, the project is a special documentary series that will kick off with a feature film and be accompanied by a hardcover book currently available for pre-order at D23. One Day at Disney will debut on Disney+ in December.

One Day at Disney Trailer

On the first day of the 2019 D23 Expo, Disney+ Content and Marketing president and Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts announced One Day at Disney, a docu-special coming to Disney+ this December that will be collaboration between Disney Publishing Worldwide and Disney’s new streaming service.

The docuseries, which will consist of 52-episode short-form episodes following a feature-length documentary, will be accompanied by a 224-page coffee table book “highlighting the talented men and women who bring life to some of Disney’s most beloved stories.” Consisting of 76 photoshoots that took place all around the world, One Day at Disney will follow not just cast members working at the park, but staff at ABC, to Jon Favreau working on The Mandalorian, and more.

Each episode will be between 4 to 7 minutes long and profile a single person at their job, every week. A few high-profile celebrities including Robert Downey Jr., Bette Midler, Diane Sawyer, and Christina Aguilera make appearances in the documentary project as well.

Here are the cast members profiled in the Disney+ docu-special are (in alphabetical order):

Eric Baker: The Walt Disney Imagineer who has overseen the creation of many of the intricately detailed props and lifelike creatures that inhabit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the newest lands at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts

Ashley Girdich: A talented Walt Disney Imagineer who, as a Research and Development Project Manager, drives plans and helps teams execute some of the innovative robotics technology projects being created for our Parks around the world

Eric Goldberg: The legendary animator known for creating the Genie in Aladdin and Phil in Hercules, directing Pocahontas, as well as for animating Mickey Mouse in the Academy Award-nominated short Get a Horse!

Mark Gonzales: A Los Angeles native who works on the world-famous Disneyland Railroad

Grace Lee: A senior illustration manager at Disney Worldwide Publishing who has worked on titles from Zootopia to Fancy Nancy

Zamavus “Zama” Magudulela: The talented South African actor currently playing Rafiki in the Madrid production of phenomenally successful musical The Lion King

Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studio’s head of visual development who has worked on films including Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy

Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: The veterinarian who cares for creatures large and small at Walt Disney World Resort, including a number of endangered and threatened species.

Jerome Ranft: The skilled Pixar artist who created detailed sculptures for animators to use as reference for such films as Finding Nemo, Toy Story 3, and Ratatouille

Robin Roberts: The former ESPN sportscaster has been co-anchor of the Emmy® Award-winning, top-rated morning show, Good Morning America, since 2005

One Day at Disney will debut on Disney+ on December 3, 2019, the same day that the coffee book will hit bookshelves.